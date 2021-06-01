WTC Final: "India is doing what we used to do under Imran Khan" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has compared the aggressive demeanor of the current Team India to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan side in the past.

The Indian team will cross swords with New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18.

While previewing the encounter during a discussion on India News, Ramiz Raja pointed out that the aggressive streak in the Virat Kohli-led Indian side is akin to the one shown by the Pakistan team of his era.

"India has built a fantastic team. There is controlled madness in Virat Kohli's captaincy. The game plan is based on aggression. When you do that, you become extremely free and the negativity goes out of your system. India is doing what we used to do under Imran Khan," said Raja.

Opponents had fear of him doesn't matter who are they, virat always there whan opponents bullied or sledge team india virat always had the answer for them

And don't forget once Dale Steyn said



"I love Virat Kohli's aggression just imagine if he was a bowler" — Raj Yadav ॐ (@__Raaaj) May 29, 2021

The former Pakistan cricketer highlighted that Team India has grown from strength to strength over the last decade and has improved in a couple of areas they were lacking in the past.

"I feel happy that the two-three boxes India did not use to tick, for a long time now, for the last 10 years or so, they are ticking that. Because of that they have become a famous team around the world and win matches everywhere," added Ramiz Raja.

Apart from the aggressive mindset, the development of a potent seam-bowling attack has gone a long way in making Team India a formidable force away from home.

"You don't become special until you go abroad and win Test matches" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja feels Team India is a better all-round unit than the Blackcaps

Ramiz Raja observed that Team India has grown in stature because of their ability to win away from home.

"You don't become special until you go abroad and win Test matches. We have seen India giving splendid performances, almost with a B-team in Australia. So because of that, the expectations are high. The sub-continent will favour and back them," said Raja.

While acknowledging that New Zealand will be better acclimatized to the English conditions, the 58-year-old feels Team India is the more accomplished side and will leave no stone unturned to win the encounter.

"New Zealand have gone there early, so they have an advantage but I feel it is a huge thing at stake and India will put utmost effort. They are overall a more talented team than New Zealand," signed off Ramiz Raja.

While the Blackcaps will play a couple of Test matches against England ahead of the WTC final, the conditions in those two venues might be completely different from the ones at the Ageas Bowl.

The Indian team, who will practice in Southampton after serving their quarantine period, should get a fair idea of the conditions before the final.

"Of course, New Zealand will have an advantage because they play two tests before the WTC Final. It will help them. How quickly india adapts to the conditions will be important." - Dilip Vengsarkar (In Cricket Next) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) May 31, 2021