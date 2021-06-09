WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja inches closer to the top spot in ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders

Ahead of the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has risen to the number two position in the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders.

Interestingly, Jadeja has not played a single Test in the last few months. Still, he has climbed in the rankings because of Ben Stokes. The English all-rounder missed the first Test against New Zealand and has consequently slipped to third position, with one rating point lesser than Jadeja.

Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder is at the helm of the rankings with 423 rating points while Ravindra Jadeja has 386 points to his name.

The Saurashtra-based player can move closer towards the top spot by performing well in the upcoming World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and the Test series versus England.

#TestRankings



Test rankings: Ravindra Jadeja moves to no.2 in all-rounders list; Virat, Pant and Rohit remain in top-10https://t.co/xgSUsdT1Ed — IndiaTVSports (@IndiaTVSports) June 9, 2021

There have been a few more changes in the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders. Colin de Grandhomme has dropped to number nine after an average outing against England in the first Test. His teammate Neil Wagner, meanwhile, has leaped to the 13th rank, thanks to his brilliant batting at Lord's.

England captain Joe Root's bowling performances have taken him to 14th position on the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders.

Ravindra Jadeja is not the only Indian to rise on the ICC Test Rankings

Rohit Sharma has also improved his position in the rankings like Ravindra Jadeja

Rohit Sharma has also improved his position a bit in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. The Indian opener is now in sixth position, above New Zealand's Henry Nicholls.

Henry scored 84 runs in the Lord's Test against England. Still, he lost a few rating points and slipped to the eighth rank.

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma now jointly hold the sixth ranking, while Virat Kohli continues to be in fifth position.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee