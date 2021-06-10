WTC Final: "He knows their batting is struggling in England" - Reetinder Sodhi on Kane Williamson wanting less grass on the pitch

Reetinder Singh Sodhi has opined that Kane Williamson is hoping for a less grassy surface in Southampton as a majority of the New Zealand batsmen were found wanting in the first Test against England.

Team India will face the Blackcaps in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. Kane Williamson recently said that he wants some of the grass to be shaved off from the surface.

During a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi pointed out that New Zealand's batting issues and India's potent seam-bowling attack might have forced Kane Williamson to wish for a more placid surface.

"He [Kane Williamson] knows their batting is struggling in England. If there is a green pitch, our bowling is extremely capable, whether we talk about Bumrah and if Siraj plays, they can make inroads early on and gain the initiative."

The former India all-rounder hopes Virat Kohli and the Indian team will be not be swayed by Kane Williamson's statement and will concentrate on their preparation.

"There is pressure on Williamson but the Indian team will not be too complacent because of this statement and they should not be as well because this is a pressure-cooker match, every session will decide which way the match will go. So Virat Kohli will concentrate more on his game than these statements."

Barring Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls to some extent, none of the Kiwi batsmen looked comfortable on a slightly seamer-friendly track at Lord's. Their preparations for the WTC final will be further hampered, with Kane Williamson being ruled out of the second Test due to an elbow injury.

Huge blow for 🇳🇿 as skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second Test against 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 with a left elbow injury 🤕



Tom Latham will lead the side with Will Young set to come in the XI. #ENGvNZ #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/QRazOiBH7m — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 9, 2021

"Kane Williamson will prefer to play in seaming conditions" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim feels Kane Williamson will prefer a seaming track as New Zealand lacks quality spinners

On the flip side, Saba Karim believes Kane Williamson will prefer to play on a seamer-friendly track as their pace bowlers will come into the game.

"I feel Kane Williamson will prefer to play in seaming conditions because then they will be able to give a contest to the Indian team. I agree the Indian seam bowlers are quite good but the New Zealand pace bowling is also strong."

The former India wicket-keeper highlighted that New Zealand do not have potent spin bowlers. He added Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja can run through the Kiwi batting line-up if given a slightly bare pitch.

"If a bald wicket is given, where you get turn from the pitch, New Zealand do not have good spinners. You can't see any other good spinner other than Santner and in comparison to that, the Indian spin combination is very strong."

Apart from Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel is the other spinner in the New Zealand squad. He is slightly inexperienced at this level, having played only eight Tests thus far.

Santners injury makes sure NZ try Ajaz patel who is probably their best spinner! he should play both the second test & the final against india . #ENGvNZ — Rajiv Muralidharan (@scentofnatur) June 9, 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna