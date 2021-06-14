WTC Final: "He is the pivotal factor" - Reetinder Sodhi on Rishabh Pant

Reetinder Singh Sodhi has opined that Rishabh Pant could be the defining factor in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, especially considering the excellent form the dashing wicketkeeper-batsman has shown in the intra-squad practice match.

Team India will face New Zealand in the WTC final at the Aeges Bowl in Southampton from June 18. Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Ishant Sharma shone in the first few days of the intra-squad warm-up match ahead of the title decider.

During a discussion on India News, Sodhi pointed out that Rishabh Pant showing form ahead of the WTC final is heartening, as the swashbuckling batsman could be the key to India's chances in the crunch game. He said in this regard:

"The form Rishabh Pant has shown, he is the pivotal factor. We all know how he can change a match. His form is very important. This is the World Test final; you will not get a chance here again. So the runs Rishabh Pant has scored here will give confidence to both him and Virat."

Rishabh Pant smoked an unbeaten 121 off just 94 deliveries in the practice match.

Reetinder Sodhi on the other star performers apart from Rishabh Pant

Shubman Gill stood out with the bat in the practice game along with Pant.

Reetinder Sodhi observed that Shubman Gill being amongst the runs is also crucial, as a strong opening partnership could help India post a huge score in the WTC final:

"It is necessary for Shubman Gill to score runs as an opener. If we get a good start against New Zealand, we can capitalise from there as we have a strong middle order," said Sodhi.

While emphasising the relevance of practice matches, the former India all-rounder also observed that Ishant Sharma's excellent spell might have sealed his place in the starting XI, saying:

"The practice matches before the actual encounter are very important, firstly for the player's self-confidence. If we talk about Virat Kohli, he would also be thinking at the moment which XI to be played. Ishant Sharma playing the match seems to be certain now, considering how well he has bowled. There are still questions if Mohammed Siraj will play or not."

Reetinder Sodhi concluded by saying that the trio of Pant, Gill and Sharma exhibiting good form are huge positives for Team India.

"So these are very good signs that Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Ishant Sharma have shown form," said Sodhi.

While Shubman Gill played an 85-run knock, Ishant Sharma took a three-wicket haul in the first two days of the preparatory match.

