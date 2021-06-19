WTC final: "Rohit Sharma will be disappointed with the way and timing of his dismissal"- VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman stated that Rohit Sharma must be disappointed given the manner and timing of his dismissal on Day-2 of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

After being put into bat, Rohit Sharma (34 off 68) provided India with a decent start, playing cautiously in conditions conducive to seamers. However, the Mumbai batsman was undone by Kyle Jamieson just when it seemed like he had his eye in.

Nevertheless, VVS Laxman was satisfied with Rohit Sharma's approach and highlighted how a naturally aggressive player like him played a compact innings.

"Rohit as an opener has passed with flying colours, he is an attacking playing but today he was compact. It was a wonderful display of caution and aggression from Rohit, but he will be disappointed with the way and the timing of his dismissal," Laxaman said on Star Sports.

Kyle Jamieson induced an edge from Sharma with Tim Southee taking a sharp diving catch to his right at third slip to send the Indian opener packing. A few moments later, his partner Shubman Gill also joined him in the dressing room after being caught behind off the bowling of Neil Wagner.

"Can't remember India having openers that have played the short balls better than these two"- Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain was also impressed with both the openers' approach at the top of the order as they pulled with disdain and almost gave a masterclass on how to bat in English conditions. However, both Shubman Gill & Rohit Sharma got out when it seemed like they were set for a big score.

"I was just about to tweet that the Indian openers (Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill) are giving a masterclass on how to bat in England conditions but they both got out. They played beautifully. Can't remember India have had openers that have played the short balls better than these two," Hussain said on the post lunch show on Star Sports.

India will be looking to build on from the decent start provided by the two openers. New Zealand will continue to be a threat after opting to go in with an all- seam attack in the finals of the WTC.

