WTC Final: "Runs on the board has been our strength" - Virat Kohli unfazed after losing the toss

Virat Kohli was in a confident mood despite losing the toss for the umpteenth time on Saturday. The Indian skipper admitted batting first plays to their strengths as he stressed the importance of putting runs on the board in a final.

Kane Williamson won the toss in the World Test Championship Final and chose to bowl first. On a damp pitch and under overcast conditions, it is India who will bat first in the marquee event.

Speaking at the toss, Virat Kohli pointed out how batting first has been their go-to tactic in recent years.

“We would have probably bowled first as well looking at the conditions. But as you rightly said, runs on the board has been our strength over the years and that’s something we are going to look to back. Hence, the make-up of our side, we bat pretty deep. Look in a big final, runs on the board, however many you get are certainly a bit of an advantage first up,” Virat Kohli said.

India decided to stick with the eleven they announced a couple of days ago. With rain playing its part on Friday, many speculated whether India would rethink their strategy of playing two spinners in English conditions.

But Virat Kohli backed the team’s call, explaining how Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja can still be useful on a surface where New Zealand have decided to go with an all-pace line-up.

“Not really (whether India thought about changing the team). As you saw, the make-up of our side, the balance is such that we prepare for conditions that might change or vary. That helps us to bat deep as well. Looking at those two spinners, they can probably bowl in any condition. If there’s any dampness on the pitch, then those two guys are pretty accurate to create some pressure as well,” Kohli explained.

Virat Kohli lays out his expectations for the WTC Final

The pitch has been under covers and this is what it looks like now.



Thoughts?#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/BdTrPMdyCJ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021

The Indian skipper was asked to give an insight into the team’s mood ahead of the big final. As has been the case in the run-up to the WTC Final, Virat Kohli reiterated that the team is looking at the event as just another Test to showcase their skills.

“We’ve been performing really well in Test cricket and we have been the top side for the last few years. For us, this is just a Test match where we need to be professional, follow the protocol and the processes we have for years. We understand the cricket that we have played to get here. The championship probably happened a bit too late, but our level of cricket that we maintained for the last 4-5 years has been pretty good so that’s the thing we are going to focus on,” Virat Kohli signed off.

With India batting first, putting a big score on the board will be a priority. As for New Zealand, the pace bowlers would look to make the most of the overcast conditions and attempt to rattle the Indian top order early on.

