WTC Final: " The selectors did not pay attention to the current form" - Saba Karim on Jasprit Bumrah's indifferent performance

Saba Karim has opined that the Indian team management should have paid attention to Jasprit Bumrah's recent form rather than going by reputation while selecting him for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Jasprit Bumrah failed to pick up a wicket in almost 37 overs he bowled in the WTC final. The unconventional seamer was slightly unfortunate as Cheteshwar Pujara dropped Ross Taylor off his bowling, but he did not look too threatening throughout the match.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim observed that the Indian team's think tank might have erred in selecting Jasprit Bumrah for the crunch encounter. He said:

"I feel the selectors did not pay attention to the current form and went on reputation to a certain extent. Jasprit Bumrah has not played red-ball cricket since he got injured in Australia."

The former India wicket-keeper reasoned that Jasprit Bumrah has not played enough long-form cricket in the recent past. Karim elaborated:

"He has only played white-ball cricket and that too only the T20s. He did not play in the home series against England. I felt he was woefully out of form and along with that out of practice if we talk about red-ball cricket."

Jasprit Bumrah did play a couple of Tests against England at home. But he did not get to bowl too many overs, considering the spin-friendly pitches on offer.

"Jasprit Bumrah couldn't catch the length that is required in red-ball cricket" - Saba Karim

Jasprit Bumrah erred in line and length on quite a few occasions

While acknowledging that Jasprit Bumrah seemed to be in better rhythm in the second innings, Saba Karim highlighted that the 27-year-old failed to hit the right length in both innings.

"To a certain extent, I felt he was getting back his rhythm in the second innings spell he bowled, he was also unlucky at times. But in the end, he couldn't catch the length that is required in red-ball cricket, especially in conducive conditions, in the entire Test match."

The 53-year-old signed off by stating that Jasprit Bumrah's indifferent form needs to be addressed before the Test series against England.

"I feel this is a very big area of concern and it is required to rectify this in the upcoming series," he signed off.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up 14 wickets in the three Tests he played in India's last trip to England in 2018. He will hope to be back to his potent best before the five-match series against England starts on August 4.

