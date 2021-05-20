WTC Final: "The New Zealand team does not believe in mind games" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim has said that the New Zealand team does not believe in mind games and always plays in the right spirit.

Team India will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Southampton, starting on June 18. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and Neil Wagner have recently showered praise on the Virat Kohli-led outfit and its potent seam attack.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim replied in the negative when asked if the New Zealand players have started to play mind games.

"I feel the New Zealand team does not believe in mind games. They have confidence in their abilities. They have quite a few skillful players. It is a team that actually plays like a team. There is no star-power there, they don't have any star players, all of them are treated similarly," said Karim.

The former India wicket-keeper lauded the New Zealand system for putting together a formidable squad despite not having too many players to choose from.

"The New Zealand team, which has been doing very well for years, relies a lot on their system. They do not have a huge pool of players. They have to show faith in the players they have got and they have an excellent system to develop these players. Because of that they compete against top quality teams and win as well," added Karim.

In the past, Virat Kohli has also spoken highly of the New Zealand team's demeanour on the field. He claimed that a loss against the Blackcaps doesn't hurt as much.

"New Zealand feel that their chances are bright for the World Test Championship final match" - Saba Karim

New Zealand defeated India in the last Test series between the two nations

Saba Karim observed the New Zealand team will be quietly confident of coming up trumps in the World Test Championship final.

"Most of their players have played against the Indian team and they have respect for the Indian team. But in the end, they also feel that their chances are bright for the World Test Championship final match," said Karim.

However, the 53-year-old feels India are the superior team and will emerge triumphant if they can adjust to the conditions quickly enough.

"I feel the New Zealand team is still evolving. Their minds are towards becoming the World champions. I feel it will be a great battle. Both teams richly deserve to be there. But India is looking a better all-round team to me, so if we acclimatize quickly to the conditions, the scales will be tilted towards us," signed off Karim.

New Zealand would have a slight advantage going into the World Test Championship final as they would be better acclimatized to the conditions after playing a two-match series against England. They are also the only team to win a series against India in the World Test Championship.

