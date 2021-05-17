WTC Final: "The Dukes ball swings more after 8-9 overs" - Salman Butt on the challenge in front of Rohit Sharma

Salman Butt has opined that the red Dukes ball will pose a challenge to Rohit Sharma as a Test opener.

Rohit Sharma has played just one Test on English soil previously, that too as a middle-order batsman. The swashbuckling opener will be expected to give the Indian team a flying start in the World Test Championship final.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt pointed out that barring a few technically sound batsmen, all players will have difficulties facing the swinging Dukes ball and Rohit Sharma is no different.

"The Dukes ball swings more after 8-9 overs and with control. If the conditions there favor swing and seam, any batsman will have problems including Rohit Sharma. You can get any player in the world. Yes, there are some players who are technically very strong, people like Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis or Sachin Tendulkar - there are other great players as well," said Butt.

The former Pakistan opener highlighted that Rohit Sharma's centuries in the 2019 World Cup came against the Kookaburra ball, which does not move as much as the Dukes one.

"Rohit Sharma is an out-and-out stroke player, who plays his beautiful shots and has scored runs everywhere. He has scored five centuries in England in the World Cup but at that time it was the white Kookaburra ball, which doesn't seam and swing that effectively as the red Dukes ball," added Butt.

Rohit Sharma smashed a record five centuries at the top of the order in the 2019 World Cup. He will hope to rekindle that form in the World Test Championship final and the five-match series against England thereafter.

Rohit Sharma in World Cup 2019.!

Runs -648

Centuries -5

Fifties -1

Average -81

Strike Rate -98.33

Fours -67

Six -14



One of the best opener India has ever produced.! pic.twitter.com/1RRBkl4REr — Deep Point (@ComeonPant) May 17, 2021

"Rohit Sharma has improved his batting" - Salman Butt

Rohit Sharma averages 64.37 as a Test opener

While concurring with Sanjay Manjrekar's recent comments that the England tour will prove a challenge for Rohit Sharma, Salman Butt was quick to add that the Mumbaikar has improved his game by leaps and bounds.

"Sanjay Manjrekar is right that it will be a challenge but lately Rohit Sharma has improved his batting. His confidence in on a high, he has greater experience than earlier," said Butt.

The 36-year-old signed off by stating that Rohit Sharma is an intelligent cricketer and would have worked out his plans to counter the English conditions.

"Rohit Sharma is a seasoned campaigner and a great captain, so he will have a great brain, if he is such a good captain he will be thinking about his game as well. So we are expecting his preparation will be good. So let's see, it will be a good contest and I feel both these teams have deservedly made the finals," concluded Butt.

Rohit Sharma has amassed 1030 runs at an excellent average of 64.37 in eleven Tests as an opener. He will hope to rise to the occasion and help India win the inaugural World Test Championship.

Opening is toughest job as batsman in Test Cricket & Rohit Sharma is only opener to have 1000+ runs in World Test Championship pic.twitter.com/cg94JrfZgy — Nitin (@LoyalMIfan) May 14, 2021