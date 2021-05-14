WTC final: "This will be the biggest test for Rohit Sharma the Test opener" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjerkar has stated that although Rohit Sharma has come up leaps and bounds as a Test opener, the star batsman will need to shed some of his attacking instincts to succeed in English conditions. Manjrekar believes the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand will be Rohit's biggest challenge as a Test batsman.

Rohit Sharma is expected to bat at the top of the order for India when they take on the Kiwis at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 18.

Manjrekar, who suggested he is happy with the progress the Mumbai Indians skipper has made as a Test cricketer, however, believes Rohit will have his task cut out against the Kiwis in English conditions.

"Rohit Sharma as opener has improved tremendously with regards to defence. He plays the ball closer to the body now and is far more patient then he used to be. He also tends to leave more balls outside off and the feet move better, but England will still be his stiffest Test. He will have to change his instinct and character as a batsman to succeed, unless the sun is out all the time. This will be the biggest test for Rohit Sharma the Test opener," Manjrekar wrote in his column for the Hindustan Times.

India played two Tests against New Zealand in 2020, with the Kiwis winning both games by comfortable margins.

Rohit Sharma's recent form in Tests

Rohit Sharma was in tremendous form when India took on England at home earlier this year. The opener amassed 345 runs in seven innings at an average of 57.50, helping India clinch the series 3-1 and book their place in the WTC final.

However, Rohit's form in the away Tests has been a major concern, with the batsman averaging just 27 in overseas conditions.

The 34-year-old was part of the Indian side that won the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Rohit played the final two Tests of the four-match series, scoring 129 runs at an average of 32.25.

