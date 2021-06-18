WTC final: "Saved by the weather" - Michael Vaughan pokes fun at the Indian team 

As the inclement weather in Southampton continues to frustrate fans eagerly waiting for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Michael Vaughan has taken the opportunity to poke some fun at the Indian team.

The former England captain posted a message on his official Twitter handle on Friday, saying the downpour 'saved' Virat Kohli's men. With a wacky emoji, Michael Vaughan wrote:

"I see India have been saved by the weather …. #WorldTestChampionship"

I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021

The first session at Southampton has been washed out due to rain, while the toss has been delayed as well. The pitch supported a greenish tinge in the last photograph shared before the downpour started. Now, with the humid conditions, it seems like a hunting opportunity for the pace attacks from both sides.

Indian batsmen have often struggled in such conditions, something which was visible when they toured New Zealand last year. Michael Vaughan's dig perhaps implies the same.

Michael Vaughan had predicted New Zealand to win the WTC final

Update from Southampton 🌧️



The toss has been delayed and there will be no play in the opening session. #WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/9IAnIc56jQ — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2021

Michael Vaughan's social media post is in line with his recent prediction, where he backed the Kane Williamson-led outfit to topple India in the WTC final. He feels that New Zealand's recent Test series win against England was a testament to their quality and ability to perform in every situation.

"I fancy New Zealand. I know I'm going to get absolute pelters on social media for going against India. But the way New Zealand played in the two Tests against England, I think they're going to do it.

"They are a high-class cricket team - I like every aspect of their game. New Zealand play long periods of disciplined cricket, with bat and ball. They bat with a great maturity and read the situation perfectly.

"If you analyze Test cricket, generally it is the side that is able to cover all the bases the longest that wins, and New Zealand are able to do that because they have a very skillful bowling attack," Michael Vaughan told the BBC.

The forecasts for the rest of the day aren't any better. It will be interesting to see if and how both the teams adjust their teams and strategies according to the conditions.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee