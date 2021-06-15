WTC Final: "Intent to score runs should never go on the back seat" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has said that batsmen should always be on the lookout for runs rather than first concentrating on getting their eye in.

Team India will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton from June 18. Shubman Gill is likely to be persisted with as Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the all-important title decider.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Shubman Gill spoke about his learnings from his previous visits to England. He pointed out that while the general belief is that one should be cautious at the start of your innings in England, the intent to score runs should be foremost in the batsman's mind.

"When I toured with India A and we came for the under-19 as well, when you come first to England everybody tells you that you need to play a certain number of balls if you want to score runs. But what I felt was that your intent to score runs should never go on the back seat," Gill said.

Shubman Gill reasoned that an aggressive approach does not allow the bowler to gain the ascendancy.

"If you are looking to score runs, that's when the bowler also tends to go on the back foot and you are able to put some pressure on the bowler," he added.

Shubman Gill is known to be an attacking stroke player. His drives on the up are a delight to watch but he might have to exercise some caution playing that shot in seamer-friendly English conditions.

In what is fast-becoming trademark style, almost half of Shubman Gill's runs in this innings have come through cover. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/8mplH01b7s — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 19, 2021

"It will be the biggest match of my life" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill did not have a great run in the homes series against England

Shubman Gill also termed the WTC final as the biggest moment of his career thus far.

He said:

"For me, it will be the biggest match of my life, to be honest. Because this is the first time something like the World Test Championship is happening. And for me, it will be a very big stage. I am very excited and really looking forward to play this match."

Shubman Gill signed off by stating that he had left no stone unturned in his preparations for the tour of England.

"Before coming here, I practiced with a taped ball. It swings a lot in the air just like it does in England. In England, it swings in the air and seams after pitching as well. So, I was practicing for that before coming here," Gill added.

Shubman Gill had a rather lean run in the four-match home series against England. However, he will be high on confidence after playing an 85-run knock in the intra-squad warm-up match and will hope to carry that momentum into the WTC final.

Rishabh Pant’s great form continued as he smashed an unbeaten 121 off just 94 deliveries in the intra-squad practice game 🤩🔥



Shubman Gill was the second top scorer with 85 runs, while Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers 💥



📸 BCCI#India #TeamIndia #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/dKsg3pQ8AV — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 12, 2021

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava