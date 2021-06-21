WTC final: "They are not genuine swing bowlers" - Simon Doull explains India's bowling troubles on Day 3

Simon Doull has explained the reasons behind the Indian bowlers' lackluster outing on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Simon Doull stated that Jasprit Bumrah and co. aren't 'genuine swing' bowlers and depend more on seam-movement off the pitch, thus couldn't match their opponents in that skill.

India picked up two wickets from 49 overs on Sunday, with R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma being the chief-wreckers. Both Bumrah and Ishant looked toothless with the new ball while Mohammed Shami breathed fire as the first change but was unlucky on most occasions.

Simon Doull also added that he expected some more seam movement from Bumrah and Shami, but they just weren't consistent enough.

"They are not genuine swing bowlers. We know Jasprit Bumrah can swing the ball, Ishant is more of a swing bowler nowadays, coming round-the-wicket he has that angled wrist with which he takes the ball away from the left-handers, into the right-handers. Mohammed Shami has never really been a genuine swing bowler and he's a seam bowler ... That's why they weren't swinging the ball much. I did, however, expected the ball to seam a lot more. Shami and Bumrah at times found it but they probably weren't just consistent enough much like New Zealand weren't yesterday morning," Doull told Cricbuzz.

New Zealand pared down the first innings deficit to 116 runs at the loss of two wickets - Tom Latham and Devon Conway. Skipper Kane Williamson is standing firm at the crease alongside veteran batsman Ross Taylor.

New Zealand looked pretty set against England without match practice, expected the same from India: Simon Doull

Simon Doull

When asked if the lack of match practice affected India's form in the WTC final, Simon Doull said that this logic was probably 'overthinking'. He cited New Zealand's thumping series win over England with similar preparation, adding that he expected the same from Virat Kohli's team.

"New Zealand went into the first Test at Lord's against England, they had the very same preparation that India had coming into this Test - intra-squad matches, trainings, practices - and they looked pretty set and ready to go. Tim Southee bowled beautifully and Devon Conway came off ten days of the net session into a double hundred at Lord's. And I thought India would be exactly the same. I think at times you may overthink it and say, 'Did they have enough preparation?' I think they probably did. I am sure in the last 10-12 days they would have bowled enough deliveries to make sure they were raring to go," he added.

Simon Doull, however, also admitted that the lack of genuine hard match practice does have its consequences.

"It's hard, though, when you can't simulate match practice. You try it in these intra-squad games but it just doesn't work. And that's the key - it's the genuinely hard match practice that makes you better and gets you ready for those matchups," Doull signed off.

