WTC Final: “That was the sort of line that James Anderson troubled him with in 2014” – Nasser Hussain recalls Virat Kohli’s darkest phase

India captain Virat Kohli’s dismissal in the second innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final brought back memories of his nightmarish tour of England in 2014, according to cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain.

Virat Kohli fell to his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Kyle Jamieson for the second time in the summit clash. While the star batsman was done by a nip-backer in the first innings, he was out to a delivery that moved the other way in the second essay.

“Little bit more like 2014 and not the one of 2018. That was the sort of line that James Anderson troubled him with in 2014. He left those last time around when he played in England,” Nasser Hussain said on air as Jamieson exalted at the Hampshire bowl.

The Indian captain was standing outside the crease to cover for the swing. His first innings dismissal was definitely playing at the back of his mind as he looked set to negotiate the incoming delivery. But Jamieson had other plans.

He pitched one pretty much around a similar length and got it to move away. The 32-year-old threw his hands at the ball, without moving his feet, resulting in a simple catch to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 10,122 runs at an astounding average of 51.12 from 125 Tests, pinpointed the flaw in what was a nothing shot. He added to Hussain’s comments, saying:

“His [Virat Kohli's] backfoot didn’t move and he committed himself to the shot.”

All depended on Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara to see the first hour of play through and help India set a decent total for New Zealand to chase. But Pujara followed suit shortly after, edging a similar Jamieson delivery to Ross Taylor at first slip. India went into Lunch on the final day on 130 for 5 with a slender lead of 98 runs.

Lowest point in Virat Kohli’s career

Virat Kohli managed just 134 runs across the five-Test series against England in 2014

Virat Kohli can easily be touted as the best batsman going around, across all three formats. But even the best in the business went through a dark phase in 2014, which even led to him suffering from depression.

Virat Kohli just didn’t have an answer to the away swinger when India toured the UK in 2014. The then 26-year-old scored a meagre 134 runs across 10 innings, with veteran swing bowler Jimmy Anderson accounting for his scalp on four of those occasions.

But like the best in the business is expected to do, Virat Kohli returned to England four years later and looked a completely different batsman. Though the tourists lost the series again, Kohli finished as the highest scorer from either side with a staggering 593 runs at an average of 59.30.

He has the highest average in England among all the members of the current Indian side. And guess what, 11 Tests have passed since and Jimmy Anderson is yet to dismiss Virat Kohli.

That's Lunch on Reserve Day of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton!



6⃣6⃣ runs for #TeamIndia

3⃣ wickets for New Zealand @RishabhPant17 (28*) & @imjadeja (12*) will resume the proceedings in the second session.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/etoI1F1aOi — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee