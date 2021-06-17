WTC final: [Watch] "The best day of my life" - Jasprit Bumrah goes through Instagram memories with wife Sanjana Ganesan

Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Jasprit Bumrah went through some of his past Instagram posts with his wife Sanjana Ganesan. The ICC shared a clip on Twitter where the Indian fast bowler was seen describing memories from the time the pictures were taken.

In the video, Jasprit Bumrah was also seen with his better half from the day of their marriage, with the pacer describing it as the "best day of his life".

Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and ‘the best day’ of his life.@SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final 🎥 pic.twitter.com/k8FKUxgQJI — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

The 27-year-old is expected to play a key role for India in the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton. The fast bowler last played for India in a home Test against England in February.

India have tried to use Jasprit Bumrah judiciously over the past year, given his importance across all three formats. Virat Kohli and co. will be hoping that the premier fast bowler is in his best form in the summit clash against the Kiwis.

"Some of Jasprit Bumrah's potential injuries could be severe - Sir Richard Hadlee

Sir Richard Hadlee

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action is widely regarded as unorthodox, and former New Zealand all-rounder Sir Richard Hadlee believes the pacer could suffer severe injuries in the future.

In an interview with the Times of India, Hadlee had said:

"Jasprit Bumrah's longevity in the game is yet to be determined. I suspect he could be more vulnerable to injury problems than those fast bowlers with more classical and 'pure' actions or techniques. Some of his potential injuries could be severe because of the stresses and strains he places on his body."

Jasprit Bumrah last missed a Test (Gabba) for India in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to an abdominal strain. The fast bowler recovered quickly and was part of India's Test squad for the England series at home.

Bumrah then took some time off due to personal reasons and returned to action in the IPL, where he picked up six wickets in seven games before the tournament got suspended.

All smiles after another great training session😁 pic.twitter.com/BKPxv0eXSB — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 14, 2021

