WTC final: "The tricky part is to maintain this"- Dale Steyn highlights a concern for New Zealand after their win over India

Dale Steyn believes staying at the top will be a challenge for New Zealand after their win over India in the World Test Championship final. The former South African bowler highlighted how the Kiwis would need to find replacements for veterans like BJ Watling and Ross Taylor in the lineup.

BJ Watling played his last Test yesterday as he had announced his retirement from international cricket before the commencement of the England tour. Ross Taylor, who contributed with an unbeaten 47 runs in New Zealand's chase in the final, is also at the flag end of his career.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Dale Steyn said:

"The tricky part for New Zealand now is to maintain this. Becuase Ross Taylor there's talk of him potentially retiring. BJ Watling has announced this is his last Test match. He was just getting better and better as a wicketkeeper batsman as the years went on. So now you've got to start replacing some of these more senior players that are always there in the team."

The Blackcaps have had a terrific last few weeks in England as they won the two-match Test series against the hosts 1-0 and then secured a comfortable win on the last day of the WTC final against India.

"This is the best Test team that New Zealand have ever put out"- Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn believes the current New Zealand Test team is the best they have had in their history, given the number of quality players in their lineup.

"They have got more than just one great (player). They will happily say this is the best Test team that they have ever put out there. All round."

Steyn also feels the current Kiwi bowling line-up will stay together for a few more years. The quartet of Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner is one of the major reasons for the rise of the New Zealand team as a Test unit.

"Their bowling department looks really fine. Jamieson is in there. trent Boult is still young. Southee is fairly young. Wagner is young so that bowling lineup is going to be there for the next couple of years."

