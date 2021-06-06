WTC final: "They have that advantage"- Michael Holding highlights the edge that India have over New Zealand

Michael Holding believes Team India will have the edge over New Zealand, given the variation in their bowling attack, irrespective of the conditions at the Rose Bowl at Southampton.

Overhead conditions often play a vital role in England, and the weather often swings like a pendulum over the course of five days. Michael Holding opines India have all their bases covered as they have a formidable pace attack coupled with exceptional spinners.

"Obviously, conditions will play a role. But the bowling attack India have, it will help them even if conditions remain bright. And if it’s sunny throughout, they can even afford to play two spinners. They have that advantage. Even if conditions are damp, I still think India will include one spinner, which could be (Ravichandran) Ashwin as he can contribute well with his batting too. The pitch there (at the Ageas Bowl) does offer turn for spinners, which will be to India’s liking," Holding said in an interaction with The Telegraph.

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

Many experts are of the opinion that New Zealand might hold the edge as they are playing two Tests against England ahead of the World Test Championship final, which will help them acclimatize better for the big-ticket clash against India.

Michael Holding draws comparisons between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's captaincy

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli will lead their respective sides in the WTC final.

Michael Holding also had his say on the contrasting captaincy styles of Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli. The former West Indies bowler agrees that Williamson is the "calmer" of the two while Kohli is "more expressive." However, Holding added that both styles come with their pros and cons.

"A calmer captain can help his teammates stay more relaxed on the field. As a result, they can see to it that they aren’t too tense. At the same time, though, an expressive/animated captain could be required to lift the spirits of his team, especially during tough and critical situations,” Holding observed.

India and New Zealand last squared off in a two-match Test series in 2020, where the Blackcaps emerged victorious comfortably at home. However, Team India have taken giant strides since then by beating Australia down under against all odds and then backing it up with a home series win over England to book their place in the WTC final.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

