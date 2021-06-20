WTC Final: "This was the ideal situation for Rishabh Pant to stamp his authority"- VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes India's situation in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final offered Rishabh Pant an opportunity to stamp his authority. However, the southpaw could not score big for the team.

Pant came out to bat in the 68th over of the Indian innings. Surprisingly, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, known for his aggressive game, played 19 dot balls on the trot before getting off the mark with a boundary.

Just two balls later, Pant edged a delivery from Kyle Jamieson and handed a catch to Tom Latham in the slips.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman felt that Rishabh Pant himself was disappointed with how he lost his wicket at Southampton.

Laxman said on Star Sports after the first session of Day 3:

"When he was walking back after getting out, he was disappointed with himself. He was talking to himself, showing through action, that he had to leave that delivery."

In Laxman's view, Rishabh Pant had a good platform to play another game-changing innings for India.

"I think this was the ideal situation for Rishabh Pant to stamp his authority like the way he did in Australia. Because these are different conditions than the conditions in Australia. You have to respect the good ball, especially when you know the bowler is on top of you by swinging the ball and getting the lateral movement of the wicket."

This is something you expect from Rishabh Pant: VVS Laxman

Rishabh Pant has a Test hundred to his name on English soil

Rishabh Pant has been very successful in the World Test Championship. He was one of the leading run-getters for the Indian cricket team in the series against Australia and England.

While most batters prefer playing defensively in the Test arena, Pant has played Test cricket in his naturally aggressive manner and still achieved success.

However, in VVS Laxman's opinion, Pant needs to play a bit more cautiously in English conditions.

"On this kind of surface, you have to mix caution with aggression. You have to know what are areas you can target the bowlers. You have to show patience and discipline. Unfortunately, on this surface, you cannot free your arms like the way you can do in sub-continent. But this is something you expect from Rishabh Pant."

India lost all their wickets for 217 runs in the first innings. The Kiwi openers started their innings slowly as Devon Conway and Tom Latham scored just three runs in the first three overs.

