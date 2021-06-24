WTC final: "This New Zealand team is a real image of Kane Williamson"- Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum lavished praise on Kane Williamson, stating that the New Zealand skipper has managed to influence his team to reflect his image of being humble but determined. McCullum said that the Kiwis have been in search of an identity as an international outfit, and they have finally solved that problem under Williamson's captaincy.

Kane Williamson guided New Zealand to victory in the World Test Championship final against India, helping the Blackcaps win their first major ICC Trophy since 2000.

Many experts give credit to Brendon McCullum as well, who captained the Kiwis from 2012-2016, for bringing about a change in New Zealand's mindset as a team. However, the former wicketkeeper said the current team has been molded in the image of Kane Williamson.

"To me, the last few years is where New Zealand has really [risen] under Kane Williamson's leadership - that team is a real image of the skipper. The culture of that side is so much of what is New Zealand - we're humble, hard-working, innovative when we need to be and represent our country with great pride and that's what those guys do. This New Zealand cricket team is the perfect fabric of what we want." McCullum said as quoted by Tvnz.co.nz

Experts also cite the occasion when the Kiwis were bowled out for 45 in a 2013 Test in South Africa. They believe the collapse against the Proteas acted as the catalyst for change in New Zealand's mindset as a cricket team. However, McCullum opposed the idea that he single-handedly brought about a revolution in their mentality.

"I didn't start it - everyone reflects back to 2013 as a bit of a ground zero moment for us; it was an important moment but you've got to go back generations. For generations we've been trying different formulas and different fabrics and we've always been searching and I think in 2013, our search was pretty brutal." McCullum added

"New Zealand have been knocking on the door of the ultimate success for a while now"- Brendon McCullum

New Zealand came up short in the final hurdle of the last two ODI World Cups. Brendon McCullum was proud of his national team, saying that the current win is a significant one as they have been knocking on doors of major titles for a while now.

"They've been knocking on the door of the ultimate success for a while now and to continue to keep doing it and keep believing in what they're about as a cricket team and to be repaid now with the ultimate success of a World Test Championship is just so significant." the former New Zealand skipper added.

Kane Williamson couldn't have asked for more from his team as they ended the English summer with a win over England in a Test series and then backed it up with a victory over India in the WTC final.

