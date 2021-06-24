WTC final: Twitter blasts Team India for 'choking' as New Zealand win the final by 8 wickets

New Zealand won their first major ICC trophy since 2000-01 as they secured a resounding 8-wicket victory over India in the World Test Championship final. With all three results possible going into the reserve day, the Kiwis emerged victorious after bundling India out for 170 in the second innings.

Kyle Jamieson backed up his five-for from the first innings with another terrific outing with the ball. The tall fast bowler accounted for the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first session of play on Day 6, which set the ball rolling for a New Zealand win.

For India, Rishabh Pant ended up as the top scorer in the second innings with 41, but he perished as he tried to up the ante with wickets falling around him. In the end, India could only end up setting a target of 139.

Ravichandran Ashwin gave India some hope with his twin blows as he accounted for both the Kiwi openers. However, Kane Williamson (52*) and Ross Taylor (47*) saw the game out for the Kiwis in the end without any major hiccups.

Twitter reacts as New Zealand secure a win over India in the inaugural World Test Championship

So proud of this group of men. 5 years ago this result would have been unimaginable. Enjoy tonight lads! @blackcaps — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 23, 2021

India last defeated New Zealand in a major ICC event in 2003. The Blackcaps once again maintained their terrific record against the Men in Blue.

India men’s team in ICC events since the 2013 Champions Trophy win:



2014 WT20 - Runners-up

2015 ODI WC - Semis

2016 WT20 - Semis

2017 CT - Runners-up

2019 ODI WC - Semis

2019-21 WTC - Runners-up#WTC2021Final #INDvsNZ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 23, 2021

In ICC events - It is New Zealand 11, India 3#WorldCup - Ind 3, NZ 5#ChampionsTrophy - Ind 0, NZ 1#WorldT20 - Ind 0, NZ 2#Tests - Ind 0, NZ 3

Note: 14 March 2003 was the last time India won an ICC event match v NZ - in the WC2003 at Centurion.#WTCFinal2021#INDvsNZ#INDvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 23, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara failed to make an impact with the bat while he also dropped a simple catch at first slip of Ross Taylor.

Did Pujara droped the championship?



You can't win match, if you drop catches



Ashwin got another wicket



8 to go



Congratulations



ICC World Test Championship

WTC 2021



India vs New Zealand

Ind vs NZ#INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #NZvsIND #NZvIND #WTC #WTC21 #WTC21final #ViratKohli #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/4Uqzp2TlYl — Gautam Gada (@GautamGada) June 23, 2021

With India slipping up once again in a knockout game, fans were dismayed and branded them as chokers.

Finally We Found New Chokers Called Indian Team Under Virat Captaincy.



Congratulations To Team NZ#WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/I9wMzUuNIA — Villain (@Callmevillain3) June 23, 2021

We are definitely the new chokers. Hope this streak ends soon https://t.co/ce2Nd7643C — Ankit Saini (@imAnkitAS) June 23, 2021

Fans were quick to recall the success India had at ICC events under MS Dhoni.

This isn't for chokers and screamers, only real Winners & Leaders #Legend pic.twitter.com/Rot4TgA6kj — ⚡ (@VerticaIci0) June 23, 2021

Only good captain in this country of chokers. pic.twitter.com/r0kdgmqEBU — Tim Clifford (@Tim_Clif) June 23, 2021

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also expressed his disappointment with a meme.

Despite India's loss, fans were happy for Kane Williamson.

From "ODI Worldcup FINAL (2019)" to "World Test Championship FINAL (2021)" exact opposite situation still same reaction !



KING KANE WILLIAMSON , You deserve this WIN 🙌#WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/lYL4XBrkO3 — Heisenberg (@gujrati_walter) June 23, 2021

They called him choker, they called him home track bully, minnow basher.. What not



And saving all those for a big match to end everyone 😭❤

101* on Minefield against World's best bowling attack on biggest occasion

Nothing better than this pic.twitter.com/p3WJk1ydSk — . (@aiyazahmed08) June 23, 2021

From This to This !



Kane Williamson has come in a long way ! Don't lose your hope at anytime EVERYTIME ❤️ Congratulations NZ#WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/ey6IUlrOHo — • (@itz_Shylesh) June 23, 2021

Championships aati jaati rahengi, is team par bharosa rehna chahiye pic.twitter.com/32hrHfqlWV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 23, 2021

India will hope to iron out the flaws from their game before they take on England in a grueling 5-match Test series later in August. For now, the Blackcaps will enjoy the glory of earning the title of first World Test Champions.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee