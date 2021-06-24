WTC final: Twitter blasts Team India for 'choking' as New Zealand win the final by 8 wickets

New Zealand won their first major ICC trophy since 2000-01 as they secured a resounding 8-wicket victory over India in the World Test Championship final. With all three results possible going into the reserve day, the Kiwis emerged victorious after bundling India out for 170 in the second innings.
Kyle Jamieson backed up his five-for from the first innings with another terrific outing with the ball. The tall fast bowler accounted for the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first session of play on Day 6, which set the ball rolling for a New Zealand win.
For India, Rishabh Pant ended up as the top scorer in the second innings with 41, but he perished as he tried to up the ante with wickets falling around him. In the end, India could only end up setting a target of 139.
Ravichandran Ashwin gave India some hope with his twin blows as he accounted for both the Kiwi openers. However, Kane Williamson (52*) and Ross Taylor (47*) saw the game out for the Kiwis in the end without any major hiccups.
Twitter reacts as New Zealand secure a win over India in the inaugural World Test Championship
India last defeated New Zealand in a major ICC event in 2003. The Blackcaps once again maintained their terrific record against the Men in Blue.
Cheteshwar Pujara failed to make an impact with the bat while he also dropped a simple catch at first slip of Ross Taylor.
With India slipping up once again in a knockout game, fans were dismayed and branded them as chokers.
Fans were quick to recall the success India had at ICC events under MS Dhoni.
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also expressed his disappointment with a meme.
Despite India's loss, fans were happy for Kane Williamson.
India will hope to iron out the flaws from their game before they take on England in a grueling 5-match Test series later in August. For now, the Blackcaps will enjoy the glory of earning the title of first World Test Champions.