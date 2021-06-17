WTC final: Venkatesh Prasad picks India's playing XI, includes both spinners

Venkatesh Prasad has picked India's playing XI for the World Test Championship final and included both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The former India seamer termed his team selection a 'no-brainer' and stated that he is hoping for a "cracking game" at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, starting tomorrow.

Virat Kohli has a great chance of winning his first major ICC trophy as a captain when India lock horns with New Zealand. But prior to that, given the depth in the Indian squad, the team management will have to make some tough decisions in regards to their playing XI.

My Indian playing 11 for the #WTCFinal is a no-brainier (Rohit, Shubman,Pujara, Virat, Rahane, Pant, Jadeja, Ashwin, Shami, Ishant & Bumrah ). They have the depth in both batting & bowling irrespective of the pitch. Should be a cracking game . — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 17, 2021

However, Venkatesh Prasad feels India's team selection is pretty straightforward, irrespective of the conditions on offer. He tweeted:

Mohammed Siraj and Hanuma Vihari are also being seen as strong contenders to feature in the playing XI. But Venkatesh Prasad has gone in with the more experienced duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma.

Venkatesh Prasad's playing XI for the WTC final: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

"Playing fearless cricket as a team and backing each other is important" - Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane

Ahead of the mega clash against New Zealand, Ajinkya Rahane highlighted the importance of India playing a fearless brand of cricket.

In a press conference on the eve of the WTC final, Rahane was quoted as saying by the ICC:

“I think what is important in this Test match is playing with freedom, playing fearless cricket as a team and backing each other. That will really help us rather than thinking about the result. As long as we’re backing ourselves and following our processes and playing our natural game as an individual and as a team, that will matter a lot."

India last played against New Zealand in a two-match Test series in 2020, with the Kiwis comfortably winning both games on home soil.

However, Team India will head into the WTC final high on confidence following their recent triumphs over Australia and England in the longest format.

