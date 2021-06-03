WTC Final: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul among other Indian cricketers to land in the UK

Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team has landed in the United Kingdom ahead of the inaugural World Test Championship Final against the Blackcaps.

KL Rahul was the first to post a photo of himself on social media after reaching the UK, while fans in England clicked Kohli at the airport.

"Touchdown," KL Rahul captioned his photo.

Virat Kohli arrives in England for playing WTC Final and 5 Test match against England. pic.twitter.com/Fbj7sIFpry — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 3, 2021

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have fond memories of playing Test cricket in England. During India's last away Test series against England, both Rahul and Kohli played well against the opposition bowlers.

While Kohli amassed 593 runs in five matches, Rahul ended the series with 299 runs. Both batters will be keen to perform well in the upcoming World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.

The Indian Test squad left for the UK last night. Before their departure, all players were quarantining in Mumbai.

The Indian women's cricket team has also reached the United Kingdom for its matches against the English women's team. Indian fans will hope that both the men's and women's teams emerge victorious in the upcoming tour.

Will Virat Kohli include KL Rahul in the playing XI for the World Test Championship Final?

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

The Indian team management will face a selection headache ahead of the World Test Championship Final. There are many deserving players in the squad, but only 11 will be able to play the historic match against the Blackcaps.

Virat Kohli has three wicket-keeping options in his squad. Apart from Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha are also available. While Pant has been the Indian team's first choice in Tests lately, Rahul scored 149 runs in his last Test knock on English soil. In fact, Rahul stitched a 204-run partnership with Pant in that game.

It will be interesting to see if the team management considers Rahul for selection as a specialist batter. The World Test Championship Final will begin on June 18.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee