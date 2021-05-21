WTC final: "Virat and Ravi bhai have worked really hard"- Umesh Yadav ahead of New Zealand clash

Umesh Yadav lauded the impact of Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli and praised them for giving the players a free will to express and play their natural game.

Team India have seen an incredible rise, especially in the longest format of the game, where they have made the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. Umesh Yadav gave the bulk of the credit to the pair of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, who have brought the team 'in sync'.

"Virat and Ravi bhai have worked really hard. The way Virat has captained and handled the team, the freedom and confidence that the captain and coach have given to the team keep a lot of weightage because as a bowler or a batsman when you can play at your free will and freedom you definitely perform so much better," Umesh Yadav said in an interview with ANI.

Yadav highlighted the camaraderie and the team spirit among the players which has made them a well-oiled unit.

"When the team steps down on the ground, there is a kind of aggression, a feeling of backup and support. All 11 players are in sync with each other. So, coaches and captain deserve the credit for that. The players are very comfortable, there is a team spirit and good environment."

Great performance by the team. 🙌

Special feeling to reach the #WorldTestChampionship final 🇮🇳💯 pic.twitter.com/qxZCaCbdHJ — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 6, 2021

India are currently the no.1 ranked Test side in the world. They will have a chance to rubber-stamp their position as the best Test team when they lock horns with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final on June 18.

"No matter what the situation is, you should know how to win even in the toughest of conditions"- Umesh Yadav

Many are treating England as the final frontier for India. Umesh Yadav said there has always been a mindset in the team to do well across all conditions. The fast bowler believes the team has been on the right track over the last five years.

"When you start playing you always think that no matter what the situation is, you should know how to win even in the toughest of conditions. I feel that winning against strong teams like England and Australia have been a good journey. So you get a feeling of satisfaction and you know that your team is headed in a good direction and I feel India has been doing so for the last 5 years," the fast-bowler added.

Umesh Yadav also highlighted the importance of bowling with patience and discipline, even though English conditions often suit fast bowlers.

"A lot of times, when we start bowling, the sun comes over and it gets dry in England due to the sun. So, the ball doesn't do enough movement then. When it's cloudy, then the ball also swings well. So, if we throw the ball in our control and in our discipline while playing in England, then that's the best otherwise it is difficult. So, to bowl with patience and discipline will be very important."

Umesh Yadav last played for India in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne, where he suffered a calf injury. The 33-year-old is now back to full fitness and will look to make his mark if given an opportunity in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021