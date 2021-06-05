WTC Final: VVS Laxman feels New Zealand have a 'theoretical advantage'; backs India to overcome the deficit with intense training

VVS Laxman previewed the inaugural World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand, suggesting the Blackcaps will start the fixture with a slight advantage. However, the veteran batsman feels India will claw back that deficit with some intense training sessions in the build-up to the fixture.

Much has been made about the Kiwis spending close to a month in England and playing two Tests before the WTC Final. India, on the other hand, spend a little over two weeks with no match practice.

VVS Laxman spoke to Sportstar about the same, explaining why the Blackcaps do have a theoretical advantage to begin with.

"Well, theoretically, that's an advantage for New Zealand, because whenever you play any Test match in overseas conditions, you at least would like to play one - if not two matches before the main match. There's no doubt it helps you to get acclimatised to the conditions. That's always been the norm for so many years. Especially for the batsmen, it will take time to get used to the new conditions. So theoretically, New Zealand has the advantage," Laxman explained.

'Evenly matched but NZ might have an edge' – Brett Lee on ICC World Test Championship final.



Details of Q&A 👇🏾https://t.co/7zUrw45ham — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) June 4, 2021

While many have made a similar argument, tilting the balance in New Zealand’s favour, Indian skipper Virat Kohli wasn’t too worried about the same before flying out to England. VVS Laxman has a similar view and mentioned how he expects the side to get quickly accustomed to the conditions.

"But India has not taken a backward step, irrespective of whatever challenges they have faced. The series win in Australia was a testament to their character and their positive mindset. So even though theoretically, New Zealand - who is already accustomed to the English conditions - may have the advantage, I am sure the Indian team will maybe have intense training sessions before the final," Laxman suggested.

I don't think that there is a competition between Kane and Virat: VVS Laxman

"Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have pushed their teams to excel." - Brendon McCullum (To Sports Today) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 4, 2021

VVS Laxman also touched upon the opposing skippers, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Brett Lee on Friday had pointed out the contrasting captaincy styles of the two, calling the Blackcaps skipper "conversative without being boring" while labeling the Indian captain "aggressive".

VVS Laxman decided to bring out a different aspect to the debate and pointed out the mutual respect that exists between the two greats.

"Well, I don't think that there is a competition between Kane and Virat. Rather, there is a lot of mutual respect and admiration. Both of them are true role models, who have become an inspiration for the younger generation - not only in their country but all over the world. Both of them take a lot of pride in playing the game of cricket. It does not matter if they are playing for their country or in the IPL or club cricket, the way they prepare for each and every match is incredible," suggested Laxman.

VVS Laxman also shed light on the similarities between Kohli and Williamson, hailing them for ensuring a smooth transition under their leadership.

"The way they have led their respective sides, the way they have optimised their potential and talent (is incredible). They have been instrumental in taking their team forward. Kane was instrumental in the smooth transition of the New Zealand team after Brendon McCullum and senior players of that side retired. It was similar for Virat,” VVS Laxman concluded.

The two captains will look to win top honours when India take on New Zealand in the WTC Final at Southampton starting on June 18.

