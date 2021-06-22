WTC final: VVS Laxman identifies 3 things India should do to bowl out New Zealand on Day 5

New Zealand are currently in the driver's seat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, trailing by 116 runs in the first innings with eight wickets in hand. For India to mount a comeback, VVS Laxman provided a blueprint on how Virat Kohli and co. should go about their business on Day 5 of the Test.

VVS Laxman urged the Indian pacers to bowl fuller deliveries, while also asking them to remain patient and disciplined. The 46-year-old further called on the Indian fast bowlers to pepper the Kiwi players with some bouncers.

Speaking on Hotstar's 'Cricket Cravings with Jatin', Laxman said:

"No 1 is length. There needs to be a change in length. From what we have seen so far, the Indians have bowled a lot in the good length area. If they try to bowl more full, there will be more chances of taking a wicket. No.2 is patience, you can't afford to give a lot of runs. If you concede runs, you will be under pressure. NZ trails by 116 runs, it means you can't give runs away cheaply. They need to continue with a disciplined and patient approach. No.3- they need to be aggressive and attacking. Should use more short pitch deliveries, especially against Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme."

While talking about which bowler could turn the game for India on Day 5, VVS Laxman had no doubts about picking Jasprit Bumrah. The former Indian batsman said he is hoping for a magical spell from the fast bowler.

India & New Zealand to be declared as joint-winners in case of a draw

The ICC have kept a reserve day for the WTC final and it is likely to be used as the first and fourth day were completely washed out due to rain. However, there is still a good chance of the Test ending in a draw.

The ICC have already announced that both finalists will be declared joint-winners of the inaugural WTC if the final ends in a draw.

However, the weather forecast for today and tomorrow suggests that we can finally get two full days of action at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

With the forecast better over the next two days and, potentially, 196 overs available, there is enough time for a result. 50% of test matches in the last 3 years have ended in under 320 overs which is what we will most likely end up with. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 21, 2021

