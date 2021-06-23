WTC final: Wasim Jaffer shares a hilarious meme that every Indian fan will be dreaming of

Wasim Jaffer, known for his witty posts on social media, shared a dream scenario for Team India heading into the reserve day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Jaffer shared his thoughts with a hilarious meme and captioned it:

"Relatable much?"

Team India fans will be hoping their side can score some quick runs and put New Zealand under pressure before inviting them to bat in the fourth innings. The Men in Blue currently lead by 32 runs and have eight wickets in hand, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli still at the crease.

However, scoring quick runs is easier said than done, as both teams have found batting tough at the Ageas Bowl, given the conditions and the quality of bowling on display. Though a draw seems the most likely result, one cannot rule out the possibility of an outright victory for either team.

"India will probably not be able to bowl New Zealand out in the second innings" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels Team India will not have enough time on their hands on the final day to bowl out New Zealand. The 71-year-old, who is currently in Southampton as part of the commentary panel, highlighted that batting could get easier on the reserve day.

Speaking with India Today, the Indian batting legend said:

"They (India) have earned the opportunity (an outside chance to go for win) but now the pitch seems to be playing a lot better because of the weather that is different, there is a little bit of sun out now. It has dried up the surface. Even if there is a little bit of grass on the pitch, it won't have that much carry that was there in the earlier days.So that means batting has become a lot easier."

Gavaskar added:

"India will probably not be able to bowl New Zealand out in the 2nd innings. They have to bowl exceptionally well to get New Zealand out."

New Zealand will be looking to take some early wickets in the first session to put India on the backfoot. All in all, we are in for an exciting finish to the WTC final, with a full day of play expected today.

That's Stumps on Day 5⃣ of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton! #TeamIndia move to 6⃣4⃣/2⃣ & lead New Zealand by 32 runs. @cheteshwar1 (12*) & captain @imVkohli (8*) will start the proceedings tomorrow.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/RYJ8f1ALOm — BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021

