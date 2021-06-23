WTC final: [Watch] "Brett Lee is someone I idolize a lot" - Neil Wagner rates iconic wicket celebrations over the years

The ICC shared a clip on Twitter where Neil Wagner was seen rating some passionate celebrations from bowlers, including Brett Lee, over the years. The New Zealand pacer is known for his over-the-top and animated celebrations every time he picks up a wicket.

Neil Wagner, who rated Brett Lee 10 out of 10 for his trademark celebration, also revealed that the former Australian bowler was one of his idols while growing up.

When asked about Lee, Wagner replied:

"Brett Lee is someone I idolize a lot. Loved watching him as a kid growing up. Being able to bowl at the pace he did, the hard work. The things you don't see behind the scenes, the gym work, the relentless work that goes into fitness and at that moment there is pure passion of letting it all out."

Neil Wagner accounted for two wickets in the first innings of the World Test Championship final against India. The left arm seamer picked up the crucial scalps of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane, both of whom looked set for a big score.

"I got so much stick from some of my teammates" - Neil Wagner on his animated celebrations

In an interview with Spark Sport last month, Neil Wagner divulged that there are two camps in the New Zealand team - one who like his passionate celebrations and the other who term it as 'horrible'.

Wagner added that he doesn't enjoy looking at his own celebrations and said:

"All those celebrations, the fist pumps, the facials. I got so much stick from some of my teammates. Some say they love it, some say 'You're going to pop a vein and it looks horrible'. I do not like it. When I see it afterwards I'm like - 'Oh my word, is that what i look like?' I do not like the facials when I see them. I've had a lot of people come to me saying they like it. That makes me see the good side of it and makes me feel a little bit better."

Neil Wagner will have a key role to play as the WTC final enters its reserve day with India leading by 32 runs with eight wickets in hand. Virat Kohli (8*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) are at the crease for India.

