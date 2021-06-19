WTC Final: [Watch] Colin de Grandhomme rates hairstyles of MS Dhoni, Lasith Malinga

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has evaluated the unique hairstyles of some past and present cricketers in a video on social media.

Colin de Grandhomme’s mullet hairstyle won quite a few admirers and became a talking point ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

In a video shared by ICC’s official Twitter handle, the Black Caps all-rounder was asked to rate creative hairstyles sported by various players.

MS Dhoni chopped off his long hair after becoming captain

Colin de Grandhomme gave Ishant Sharma’s long hair 6 out of 10, observing that “he has done a tough job of growing it up.” All-rounder Hardik Pandya’s gangster look got 9 out of 10 from the Kiwi cricketer.

Former India captain MS Dhoni’s rugged, long-haired look from his early days in international cricket earned a 10 on 10 from Colin de Grandhomme. Praising Dhoni’s hairstyle, the 34-year-old said:

“It’s pretty straight. It looks a lot cleaner and nicer than mine. That’s the perfect hairstyle. 10 probably.”

Lasith Malinga was known for his unconventional hairstyles and his braided look won full marks from Colin de Grandhomme. Sharing the fun video of the Kiwi cricketer on their official Twitter handle, ICC wrote:

“Long locks? Short locks? Coloured? Straightened? Watch Colin ‘mullet’ de Grandhomme evaluate some interesting hairstyles #WTC21 | #INDvNZ”

Long locks? Short locks? Coloured? Straightened? 💇‍♂️



Watch Colin ‘mullet’ de Grandhomme evaluate some interesting hairstyles 😄#WTC21 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/UbA0UmKHbw — ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2021

Colin De Grandhomme’s mullet hairstyle is quite a hit

Colin De Grandhomme's '80s-inspired mullet hairstyle was the talk of the cricketing town during New Zealand’s Test series against England recently. In fact, New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen revealed that even his wife is a fan of Colin De Grandhomme's new hairstyle.

At a virtual press conference, Jurgensen had stated:

"I approve (De Grandhomme's new look). My wife loves it. I don’t know why, but she thinks it’s great. It certainly provides a bit of entertainment for the boys in the changing rooms and the crowd. He got a standing ovation on the way back from the indoor nets after having a bat, so it certainly provides a lot of fun.”

Colin De Grandhomme is part of New Zealand’s 15-member squad for the WTC final against India. A good utility cricketer, he has played 25 Tests, 42 ODIs and 36 T20Is.

He has a Test hundred to his name as well as a five-wicket haul, which he claimed on Test debut against Pakistan in Christchurch in 2016.

Edited by Diptanil Roy