WTC final: [Watch] Ravi Shastri shares adorable video of playing catch with a dog

Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri recently shared an endearing video of himself playing catch with a dog.

India are preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton, which will take place from June 18 to 22. While India arrived at the Ageas Bowl directly after landing in the UK, the Black Caps recently reached Southampton following the Edgbaston Test.

On Tuesday, Ravi Shastri tweeted a clip of him having some fun with a canine. He posted the video with the caption:

“Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia’s practice session #WTCfinal.”

The Indian team took part in a three-day match simulation ahead of the WTC final against the Kiwis. Opener Shubman Gill (85 off 135 balls) and Rishabh Pant (121 not out off 94 balls) were impressive in the practice game while Ishant Sharma claimed three wickets.

On Day 3, Ravindra Jadeja shone with a half-century while Mohammed Siraj claimed a couple of wickets.

Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia’s practice session #WTCfinal 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tEeLYS3xBs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 15, 2021

ICC responds to Ravi Shastri’s suggestion of a best-of-three WTC final

India coach Ravi Shastri recently opined that a best-of-three final would be an ideal way to determine the winner of the WTC.

Responding to the suggestion, the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) interim CEO Geoff Allardice explained that a best-of-three final is not a realistic idea considering the packed cricketing calendar. Allardice at a virtual press conference on Monday said:

"The reality of the international cricket schedule is that we're not going to have that month or so, blocking out a month or so for all the teams in the tournament for a final... "That's why (a) one-match final was decided upon."

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has earned plenty of plaudits for guiding the Indian team to great heights. Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja praised Shastri for bringing in a culture change within the Indian dressing room. Speaking to The Quint, Raja said:

“A different culture can be seen among the Indian pace bowlers with the way they operate, and a lot of it would be because of the kind of culture Ravi Shastri has built. Ravi always used to say that he was fascinated by Pakistan’s aggressive approach. I can see that how the environment around the Indian team has changed a lot. Any new boy, who comes into the team, simply fits in without any hesitation.”

ICC interim CEO Geoff Allardice on the impact the #WTC21 has had on Test cricket ahead of the inaugural final, hailing it as a 'real step forward' 🏏 pic.twitter.com/svo7Sfi9dl — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2021

