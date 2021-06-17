WTC final: [Watch] DC share throwback video of Rishabh Pant playing attacking shots in training session

Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the Delhi Capitals (DC) shared a throwback video where Rishabh Pant was seen playing some attacking shots in a nets session.

Rishabh Pant is due to play for India when they take on New Zealand in the WTC final, starting tomorrow. The Delhi Capitals shared a clip of their skipper from one of their training sessions in anticipation of what to expect from the southpaw in the summit clash.

In anticipation of some more fireworks come the #WTCFinal, here is @RishabhPant17 smoking 'em in a net session for your viewing pleasure 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/8DZ7Bf6O2T — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) June 16, 2021

Rishabh Pant has played a vital role in helping India reach the final of the inaugural World Test Championship. The wicketkeeper-batsman has amassed 662 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 41.37 in the WTC cycle.

India will once again be banking on the 23-year-old to provide fireworks with the bat in the middle-order. Pant has prior experience of playing in English conditions, having made his Test debut at Nottingham in 2018. The DC star went on to score a century in only his third Test match at the Oval.

"Expect some game-changing innings from Rishabh Pant in the summer" - Sunil Gavaskar

Following the World Test Championship final, India will play a five-match Test series against England.

Former skipper Sunil Gavaskar is expecting big things from Rishabh Pant in the English summer, highlighting how the young wicketkeeper-batsman has improved in terms of his shot selection. The Indian legend told the PTI:

"Rishabh Pant has now got even better in shot selection as we saw in Australia. His batting allows the team to go in with an extra spinner or pacer. Expect some game-changing innings from him in the summer."

The 23-year-old is coming into the England tour on the back of a terrific few months. From being on the periphery of the national team in 2020, Pant has now firmly established himself as a vital member of Team India across all formats.

The Delhi Capitals skipper will be keen to continue his good run when India lock horns with the Kiwis in the WTC final.

