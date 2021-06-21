WTC final: [Watch] Shubman Gill recalls meeting Virat Kohli for the first time

Shubman Gill has recalled the first time he met and interacted with Indian skipper Virat Kohli in 2016.

The opening batsman spoke about how Kohli has been an inspiration and 'idol' for him since his early days in cricket and how the 'pretty big moment' of meeting him didn't change a thing.

In a video shared by the ICC, Shubman Gill talks about a few of his 'Insta Memories.' The first post is of the BCCI annual function 2014-15, where Virat Kohli bagged the first of his four Polly Umrigar Awards, and Shubman Gill won the Junior Cricketer of the Year for the second consecutive time.

About the memory, Shubman Gill said:

"It's so inspiring to be with someone like Virat Kohli and he's been my idol since when I started playing cricket. Obviously, when you are a kid you don't know much about it (cricket), you just want to play it for the fun of it but as you start playing you learn more about the challenges and a lot more about the game [itself]. And he's someone I have always looked up to. This was the first time I met him in Mumbai, so it was a pretty big moment for me."

Shubman Gill also spoke about the previous edition of the BCCI annual function in 2015, where he became the Junior Cricketer of the Year awardee for the first time.

The 21-year-old remembered that although Virat Kohli was present at that function, he was too shy to approach him.

"I think this was in 2014 when I got the under-16 junior cricketer of the year [award]. This was also in Mumbai but I don't think I met Virat bhai this time because I was too shy to go up to him and talk to him."

"Just incredible" - Shubman Gill on the Gabba win

Meeting Virat Kohli, quality time with the family, and a famous win at the Gabba.



A walk down memory lane through Insta Memories with @RealShubmanGill.#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/Z3nZ492Hf6 — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021

Speaking about the match that proved he's worthy of a place in international cricket - the fourth Test at the Gabba in 2021 - Gill said the emotions of winning the exhilarating Test match and the series on the final day were 'incredible.'

"Obviously, everyone knows the way it started and the way it ended - it was completely different - and the emotions we went through on Day 5. Winning that Test match and take that trophy it was just incredible."

Shubman Gill is currently a part of India's XI for the WTC final. He scored a poised 28 in the first innings and will look to go one step ahead in the second dig.

