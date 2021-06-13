WTC final: [Watch] Team India share highlights from their intra-squad practice game

Team India's preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final are in full swing. The Men in Blue are currently playing an intra-squad practice game at Southampton.

The BCCI posted a short highlights package from day two of the match on Twitter with the caption:

"Highlights from Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton."

Highlights from Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton 🔥#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Tm6RrQ4nnd — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2021

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj also got a chance to bat in the practice game as he was seen hitting a good cover drive.

Earlier, the BCCI had given a score update from the practice game with Rishabh Pant smashing a quickfire century. Opener Shubman Gill also looked in good touch, scoring 85 off 135 balls.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was seen rolling his arm over in the practice game. The BCCI shared a clip of the Indian skipper bowling to KL Rahul yesterday.

Captain vs Captain at the intra-squad match simulation.



What do you reckon happened next?



Straight-drive

Defense

LBW#TeamIndia | @imVkohli | @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/n6pBvMNySy — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

India will hope to get up to match speed for the big clash against the Blackcaps starting on June 18.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are on the verge of winning the Test series against England after the hosts suffered a batting collapse on day 3 of the second Test at Edgbaston.

Team India awarded the right to use the home dressing room in WTC final

It's Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation.



After @RealShubmanGill got a steady start with 85 off 135 deliveries, @RishabhPant17 found his groove with a 121* off 94 deliveries.@ImIshant leads the pack with 3/36 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YRNsVjweDt — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

With the World Test Championship taking place at a neutral venue in Southampton, the ICC came up with a way on who will get to use the home dressing room.

Team India have been awarded the right to use the home dressing room as they finished above New Zealand in the WTC points table. India topped the table with 520 points (72.2% PCT) while the Blackcaps came in second with 420 points (70% PCT).

There may not be many advantages, but Ravichandran Ashwin in his latest blog explained some of the perks of using the home dressing room.

"The away dressing room is small ensuring no one feels comfortable. As we have finished in first position, we have been given a home dressing room. The viewing area of visiting team is usually smaller," Ashwin said in his latest blog on YouTube.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava