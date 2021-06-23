WTC final: [Watch] The many amusing faces of Virat Kohli during India vs New Zealand clash

Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve. The Indian skipper is one of the most emotive captains out there and never shies away from expressing himself on the field.

The ICC released a fascinating compilation of Virat Kohli’s many expressions during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, uploading an interesting video ahead of Day 6.

🤣 😍 😀 🙄 🙃 😠



The many faces of Virat Kohli!



Which one will we have at the end of play today? 👀#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Y0USGOFuhg — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Cricket fans have been treated to a pumped-up Virat Kohli throughout the India vs New Zealand clash. The 32-year-old has celebrated India’s wickets in his trademark explosive manner, while his antics have made the highlight reel time and time again over the past few days.

The 29-second-long video features Virat Kohli in his full element. His expressive celebrations dominate the clip, with Kohli captured dancing on the field during the video as well.

Virat Kohli has a crucial role on Day 6

That's Stumps on Day 5⃣ of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton! #TeamIndia move to 6⃣4⃣/2⃣ & lead New Zealand by 32 runs. @cheteshwar1 (12*) & captain @imVkohli (8*) will start the proceedings tomorrow.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/RYJ8f1ALOm — BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021

Virat Kohli impressed many after he came out to bat with minutes remaining on Day 5. After Rohit Sharma fell late in the day, many expected India to send out a nightwatchman to end the proceedings.

But in an admirable show of intent, Virat Kohli himself came out to bat and did well to ensure India ended the day without losing another wicket.

Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume proceedings on Day 6, with Virat Kohli batting on 8* off 12 balls when play begins at Southampton.

It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli approaches his innings. With 98 overs left in the game, India has a lead of 32 runs against New Zealand.

If they want to have a shot at victory, Virat Kohli and Co. would have to bat quick and put up a competitive total on the board before they try to bowl New Zealand out in the fourth innings.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar