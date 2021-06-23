WTC Final: [Watch] Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture for BJ Watling on his final day in international cricket

Virat Kohli earned plaudits for his sportsmanship as he congratulated BJ Watling ahead of his final day in international cricket.

The ICC uploaded a clip of the Indian skipper's admirable gesture to Watling ahead of Day 6 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in Southampton. The video has been loved by cricket fans all over social media.

You can watch the clip here:

Virat Kohli 🤝 BJ Watling



A nice gesture from the Indian skipper congratulating the @BLACKCAPS wicket-keeper on the final day of his international career 🙌#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/zcI47UFPAp — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

In the video, Virat Kohli was captured walking up to BJ Watling right before the start of play on Wednesday. The mutual admiration between the two was there for everyone to see, as the duo shook hands.

The touching gesture was one of many during the ongoing WTC Final as New Zealand celebrate BJ Watling’s illustrious career. The 35-year-old had earlier led the team out onto the field at The Rose Bowl, a photo of which was shared by the New Zealand cricket team on social media.

The very proud wearer of Test cap #244 leads the team out on the final day of his Test career. Thank you @B_Jwatling #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/t6STiTwQ8P — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021

BJ Watling has been an integral part of the Blackcaps side that has done exceedingly well in the longest format of the game in recent years. With Watling in the team, New Zealand have managed to become the No. 1 Test side for the first time in history.

Will BJ Watling go out as a champion?

BJ Watling has played some memorable knocks for New Zealand over the years and is one of just nine wicketkeepers to hit a double hundred. Ahead of the WTC Final, he had scored 3773 runs for New Zealand in 73 Tests, which included eight tons and 19 fifties.

There is a high chance Watling will call time on his New Zealand career with an ICC trophy. New Zealand have made a stunning start to the final day and some tight bowling has pegged India back, with the team reeling at 130/5 moments before lunch.

