WTC Final: "We need to get Kane Williamson out as early as possible"- Umesh Yadav

With the World Test Championship around the corner, Indian seamer Umesh Yadav highlighted the importance of getting Kane Williamson out as cheaply as possible.

India and New Zealand will lock horns at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on 18 June to decide the winner of the inaugural World Test Championship.

Kane Williamson has been the backbone of New Zealand's batting line-up across formats, and the Kiwi skipper will undoubtedly be a prized wicket for India.

Umesh Yadav, who has been picked in India's squad for the England tour, believes Williamson doesn't have too many weaknesses in his game.

"We do have a fair idea about Kane’s game, though I don’t think he has too many weaknesses. Of course, any quality batsman can fall to a good delivery, so as a fast bowler, you should look to stick to your strong points and bowl more of those balls which can fetch you wickets. And yeah, we need to get Kane out as early as possible as that’ll surely benefit the team," Umesh Yadav said in a chat with The Telegraph.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

Against India, Kane Williamson has played 11 Tests, scoring 728 runs at an average of 36.40, including four half-centuries and two hundred.

"Team that maintains discipline in each and every session will prevail" - Umesh Yadav

The 33-year-old fast bowler also highlighted the importance of discipline and added that it would be imperative for Team India to keep the pressure across every session. Umesh Yadav believes it will be a tough game while praising the Kiwis for their depth in the batting lineup.

"New Zealand are a strong side, they bat deep and their pacers are quite experienced and lethal. So it will be a tough game. English conditions are also a big challenge for us and so is playing against a team like New Zealand. But being Test players, we need to play with discipline and make sure we remain disciplined right throughout in all aspects of the game. The team that maintains such discipline in each and every session will prevail," added the fast-bowler.

Umesh Yadav last represented India in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2020, where he had to go off the field after bowling just 3.3 overs in the second innings with a calf injury.

It remains to be seen whether the Indian team management will pick Yadav in the playing XI for the all-important clash against the Blackcaps next month.