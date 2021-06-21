WTC Final: “We’re certainly in a position we’d like to be in” – Kyle Jamieson confident about New Zealand’s chances 

Kyle Jamieson was in a bullish mood after Day 3, claiming the reserve day could make things interesting. The tall pacer looked back at the game, admitting New Zealand are in a comfortable position going forward.

New Zealand ended Day 3 at 101/2, with the Kiwi openers seeing off the new ball with some brilliant defensive batting. The effort with the bat followed a brilliant comeback by the Blackcaps bowlers as they bundled out India for 217 after starting the day at 146/3.

Kyle Jamieson spoke to the media after the day’s play, where he suggested the team find themselves in a comfortable position irrespective of the weather forecast.

“Yeah, I haven’t seen the forecast a huge amount. Obviously, we’ve got a little bit of time up our sleeve with the sixth day. Be interesting to see, I guess, how that plays out. I guess where we’re sitting now it would be pretty comfortable. I think if you said to us at the start of the game that we can get them for low 200s and then to be 100 for two, we’d be pretty happy. We’ll have to see how the next day or so pans out but we’re certainly in a position that we’d like to be in terms of moving the game forward,” Jamieson said.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway negotiated the tricky early phase of the innings with some gutsy batting as both openers got their heads down and saw off the challenge. While there weren’t many runs on offer initially, the openers managed to stay at the wicket for 34.2 overs before Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of Tom Latham.

Devon Conway departed after scoring a fifty late in the day as well, but Kyle Jamieson was amazed by how the Kiwi openers went about their business.

“From my short time in the team, some of the best batting I've seen. I think the way Tom and Dev approached that, the ball was going to move around, we knew that, and the conditions were probably going to be in the bowlers' favour. The way they approached that pretty tricky period was outstanding,” Kyle Jamieson mentioned.

“If we can get 50, 100, 150, great” – Kyle Jamieson on getting a lead

With eight wickets in hand, New Zealand trail India by just 116 runs after Day 3. Looking ahead, Kyle Jamieson refused to put a number on a healthy lead, reiterating the Blackcaps bowlers would be happy with whatever they were given.

“Well, it’s probably a little bit early to say what sort of lead. I think you’re always hoping for more of a lead or as much of a lead as you can get. I think obviously the key moving forward is to try and build on that, and if we can get ahead, great. If we can get 50, 100, 150, great. I think as a bowling unit we’ll take whatever we can get really,” Kyle Jamieson concluded.

However, New Zealand may have to wait longer for a chance to get close to India’s total and go into the lead, with heavy rain predicted for most of Day 4 at Southampton.

