WTC Final: Why Brad Hogg wants Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami to open the bowling against New Zealand

Brad Hogg has outlined a bowling plan for India as they come up against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final. The former Australian cricketer wants Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami to take the new ball in Southampton, with Jasprit Bumrah reserved for later.

The New Zealand openers looked in good touch during their series win against England. Devon Conway enjoyed a stunning start to Test cricket as he notched up 306 runs in his debut series, while Tom Lathan looked comfortable as well.

Sharing his bowling plan for Indian bowlers on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained why he wants to see Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma take on the Blackcaps openers.

“The way that I see these bowlers operating through this Test match is Shami and Sharma opening the bowling. These two bowlers have got the best record against left-hand batsmen in the first 20-over period. So Shami swinging the ball into Latham who is having a bit of trouble with that delivery can get him out LBW early,” Brad Hogg explained.

Who is excited for the @ICC World Test Championship Final? The team travel to Southampton today ahead of the Test starting on Friday. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/lemfcz8Gza — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 14, 2021

Devon Conway is set to keep his place for the marquee event, and considering his form, he will be one of the most prized wickets on offer. The stylish left-hander looked at home in English conditions and could prove to be a big threat to Indian bowlers.

Brad Hogg feels Ishant Sharma may be the answer to India’s Devon Conway conundrum. He explained how the lanky pacer can dismiss the in-form opener.

“Devon Conway, who even though looks like may not have any chinks in the armour may have one against Ishant Sharma. He hasn’t been tested with the ball going away from him. If we look at Ishant Sharma coming around the wicket to the left-handers, he is able to attack that off-stump and just take it away slightly, making the left-hander play and push outside the off-stump. With that extra bounce that Ishant Sharma gets, I think Devon Conway is going to be tested. That will be a good contest and I think Sharma might be able to pick up an early wicket there,” Hogg mentioned.

“I think that will be a crucial contest” – Brad Hogg on Bumrah vs Williamson battle

The third day of intra-squad match simulation was about settling down & finding that rhythm. 👍 👍 #TeamIndia



Here's a brief recap 🎥 👇 pic.twitter.com/WByZoIxzT6 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2021

Shifting his attention away from the openers, Brad Hogg also discussed how India can dismiss Kane Williamson. Easily New Zealand’s best batsman, the Kiwi skipper is expected to do the bulk of the scoring on the big stage.

He is likely to come up against Jasprit Bumrah, who is India’s spearhead with the red ball. Brad Hogg feels how the Jasprit Bumrah vs Kane Williamson battle pans out may go a long way in deciding the fate of the final.

“The two openers against those two bowlers is one contest. But the other major contest for India is Jasprit Bumrah against Kane Williamson. Now for Williamson you’ve only got a small little area that you’ve got to attack and keep him nice and tight. You’ve just got to keep the pressure on him as much as possible and for me, Jasprit Bumrah – with the extra pace and his ability to take the ball away, will be able to keep that line and length on top of off stump. I think that will be a crucial contest and whoever wins that one will help their team win the Test match,” Hogg said.

Brad Hogg also advised India to keep Mohammed Shami fresh for the latter stages of the innings. The 30-year-old's penchant for reverse swing is known to all, and Hogg feels Shami with an old reverse-swinging ball could act as a trump card against the Blackcaps.

“You have got to make sure that you keep Mouhammed Shami fresh for that back end of the first ball. Because when it starts reversing, that is where he is lethal,” Brad Hogg concluded.

The India vs New Zealand clash is full of enticing match-ups. It kicks off on June 18.

Edited by Sai Krishna