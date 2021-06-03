WTC Final: "Would give them 10/10, they mean business" - Salman Butt impressed by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's press conference 

Salman Butt raved about Team India’s recent press conference, which was held before they flew out to England for the World Test Championship Final. The cricketer lauded skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, praising how they handled the questions from the media.

The Indian duo faced the press hours before flying out to the UK on Wednesday, tackling a series of questions on playing conditions and India’s mindset before the final.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt was in awe of how Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri conducted themselves. He appreciated their clarity of thought ahead of the big final.

“If I had to mark them on the press conference, I would give both of them 10/10 for body language, 10/10 for their clarity of mind. They have straightforward and simple plans. They mean business and were to the point,” Butt said.

🗣️ Happy to have the opportunity to play the World Test Championship Final: #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli ☺️ pic.twitter.com/jjFEwEisrD — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2021

Salman Butt referred to multiple questions from the press conference and pointed out how the duo did not give any excuses ahead of the final. Butt also praised Virat Kohli for the positive vibe he has created around the team.

“They didn’t give any excuses. They have created a positive vibe around the team. The way Virat Kohli is leading the team, their frame of mind and confidence in their body language, it looks like they are really up for it and raring to go,” Butt mentioned.

Both teams deserve to be in the final: Salman Butt

💬💬 #TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc on whether the ICC World Test Championship Final is like playing the World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/hAp0yCUqeO — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2021

Virat Kohli’s calm demeanour and Ravi Shastri’s confident responses were some of the biggest takeaways from the press conference on Wednesday. Salman Butt brought to notice another aspect from the interaction that left him impressed.

"Another admirable thing he did as captain was to emphasize the importance of enjoying the occasion of the World Test Championship Final. He reiterated that his goal was to keep Indian cricket on top, and all his responses were very positive and displayed a forward-thinking mindset. You could see they aren’t pressured by the situation, and these were positive signs before a big game,” Butt said.

The 36-year-old referred to New Zealand’s strong start to their England tour, with the Blackcaps on 246/3 after Day 1 courtesy of a stunning Devon Conway ton. Building up to the World Test Championship Final, Salman Butt feels Wednesday’s events confirm the two best teams have made it to the final.

“I never had any doubts, but any person who had an iota of doubt would have seen New Zealand’s Day 1 performance against England and India’s press conference and realized that the two best teams have made it to the Final. They deserve to be in the final because they have a very clear mindset. They have a single direction and you don’t see any confusion in their cricket,” Butt concluded.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the WTC Final at Southampton on June 18.

Edited by Sai Krishna