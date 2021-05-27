WTC final: "You're going to pop a vein and it looks horrible" - Neil Wagner on how some of his New Zealand teammates react to his animated celebrations

Neil Wagner has divulged that he doesn't enjoy looking at his facial expressions while watching replays of his passionate celebrations. The left-arm bowler also revealed that there are two camps inside the New Zealand dressing room - the ones who enjoy his celebration and the others who term it as 'horrible'.

Neil Wagner has played an instrumental role in helping the Kiwis reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final, picking up 61 wickets in his last 11 Tests.

In a recent interview with Spark Sport, the pacer opened up about his passionate celebrations and said:

"All those celebrations, the fist pumps, the facials. I got so much stick by some of my teammates. Some say they love it, some say 'You're going to pop a vein and it looks horrible'. I do not like it. When I see it afterwards I'm like - 'Oh my word, is that what i look like?' I do not like the facials when I see them.I've had a lot of people come to me saying they like it. That makes me see the good side of it and makes me feel a little bit better."

😤 Who doesn’t like a trademark Neil Wagner wicket celebration? Apparently the man himself…



🖥 Enjoy in-depth @BLACKCAPS features with Wagner, Taylor, Conway, Watling, Ravindra & Gary Stead on Spark Sport now



🏏 Plus LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ball-by-ball coverage of both #ENGvNZ Tests pic.twitter.com/4kOpRzPQYl — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) May 26, 2021

New Zealand are set to face England in a two-match Test series next month. The Kiwis will then lock horns with India in the WTC final on June 18.

"My wife always encourages me, she loves the passion" - Neil Wagner

Despite two broken toes, Neil Wagner played a key role in New Zealand's dramatic victory over Pakistan, claiming four wickets 💪 #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/zMZvFIX6E4 — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2020

While his teammates are divided over his celebrations, Neil Wagner stated that his wife is supportive and understands where the animated gestures come from.

"Funny enough my wife always encourages me, she loves the passion, she loves what I do. Because she knows what i go through behind the scenes - the hard work which you put in. The blood, the sweat,the tears. Tough yards, away from home, away from family."the 32-year-old added.

Kane Williamson, who relies heavily on Neil Wagner to bowl long probing spells, will hope the left-arm seamer hits the ground running when his side take on England and India next month.

