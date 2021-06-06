WTC final: Mike Hesson picks the battle that 'could decide the outcome' of the summit clash

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson feels that the battle between India's much-vaunted top-order and New Zealand's swing bowlers could decide the fate of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Virat Kohli's boys haven't quite proved themselves yet against the swinging ball and their techniques were exposed on the New Zealand tour in 2020. Meanwhile, the Kiwi pace attack of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner has time and again displayed its ability to extract any purchase from the pitch and would be raring to do so at Southampton.

Mike Hesson observed on Sunday that the pitch at the Rose Bowl generally aids swing, while some typical cross breeze could also add to the woes of the batsmen.

"I am keen to see how India's top-order fares against the swinging ball. The ball does a bit in Southampton and as the cross breeze comes into play, it can be a challenge for the batsmen. How the Indian top-order plays the New Zealand pacers could decide the outcome," Hesson told The Times of India.

🏏 Tom Latham 30*

🏏 Neil Wagner 2*



New Zealand go to stumps on 62/2, with a lead of 165, on day four.#ENGvNZ | https://t.co/PyjT1jqj3I pic.twitter.com/thDIWWF6Hu — ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2021

New Zealand are currently bossing the first Test against England at Lord's. Indian team players, on the other hand, are in quarantine and have started their staggered training sessions.

"The WTC final will be a test of captaincy for both Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli" - Mike Hesson

Skippers Virat Kohli (L) and Kane Williamson

Mike Hesson, who has worked individually with both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, compared their captaincy styles. He argued that Williamson is a 'slow burn' tactician whereas Kohli always tries to force the game in his favor. Hesson added that the WTC final will test the acumen of both iconic leaders.

"Both are very good leaders and yes, both are different in their style of captaincy. Kane is more of a slow-burn in the sense that he likes to put pressure over a period of time. Virat, on the other hand, is constantly looking for ways to put his side in the driver’s seat. The WTC final will be a test of captaincy for both Kane and Virat. As the wicket changes from day to day, it will be interesting to see how both Kane and Virat make those little tweaks in their strategies to stay ahead," concluded Mike Hesson.

The summit clash will kick off at 3:30 pm IST on June 18.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava