Former India international Wasim Jaffer has selected his Indian XI for the highly-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) Final. He weighed in on the much-debated choice between Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj for the third pacer's spot and also made his picks for the opening combination.

Wasim Jaffer argued that Sharma's experience of playing in the UK and his immaculate record against left-handers puts him ahead of Siraj. Although he admitted that Siraj's recent form makes him a 'tempting' option, Jaffer suggested that Ishant's expertise is invaluable.

Wasim Jaffer said on his YouTube channel:

"I feel the fast bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, pick themselves. They are outstanding bowlers and then you have a choice between Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj who had a really good Test series against Australia.

"But somewhere I feel like Ishant Sharma needs to play because he's such an experienced bowler and he has played in England, he had a lot of success, got a seven-for in 2014. He bowls really well against left-handers and New Zealand has quite a few left-handers.

"Even though Siraj, on his recent form, you'll be tempted to play him but I think Ishant Sharma needs to be picked ahead because you can't bench someone with 100 Tests in the start."

On the question of whether India should go with two spinners in Southampton, Wasim Jaffer cited skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri's 'aggressive mindset'. He reasoned that the team should select both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and trust their batting abilities.

"I would definitely think about playing two spinners because both of them can bat so Jadeja will come at 7 and Ashwin at 8 and both have got Test hundreds. So you have that liberty of playing an off-spinner and a left-arm spinner. The ball will spin on fourth and fifth day and these guys will come in handy.

"Knowing Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, they always go with an aggressive mindset, with the thinking of winning the Test, I am sure they will go with five bowlers," Jaffer explained.

"I would personally want Shubman Gill to play" - Wasim Jaffer

Watch me decode this + thoughts on Southampton pitch + Potential weakness in NZ in this video here which also has a surprise guest😉https://t.co/trEVUgCAqx

#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/XH0mKhbNnl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 16, 2021

Wasim Jaffer further shared his thoughts on the opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. He labeled the former an obvious pick and a 'standout player' while explaining that the latter's choice was based on his impressive performances in Australia.

"I feel almost 9 or 10 players pick themselves. Pujara at 3, Virat at 4, Ajinkya Rahane at 5, Rishabh Pant at 6.

"Opening combination, I would say Rohit Sharma picks himself because he's a standout player. I would personally want Shubman Gill to play because of the way he batted in Australia in those tough conditions, especially as a youngster. I was really impressed with the way he batted in the Gabba Test and even before that," Wasim Jaffer concluded.

Wasim Jaffer's Indian XI for the WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

