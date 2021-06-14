WTC final: "Typical dismissal of a guy who is a little confused" - Sanjay Manjrekar points out chinks in Shubman Gill's technique

Sanjay Manjrekar has pointed out some subtle chinks in Shubman Gill's batting technique ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

The cricketer-turned commentator observed that Shubman Gill's foot moment was a bit compact, and he played with hard hands against Australia in his debut series.

He noted that the 'problem area' outside the off-stump started plaguing the youngster and his dismissals were typical of a batsman who was 'confused' and in two minds.

Sanjay Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo:

"When you look at that front foot of his you'll see that it is an issue that started plaguing him. The front foot hasn't gone down the pitch too much and those are hard hands. Towards the end of the series, it started bothering him and this is a typical dismissal of a guy who is a little confused. He knows there's a problem area outside the off-stump."

Sanjay Manjrekar further touched upon Shubman Gill's penchant for driving on the up. He said the 21-year-old should be careful of doing it against New Zealand's Tim Southee, where the ball might come slow onto the bat.

"He doesn't get that front-foot outside the crease as much to the pitch of the ball and he has a tendency to drive on the up. Now, that's one thing that haunts all Asian batsmen and Shubman Gill has to be careful doing that against people like Southee especially in England if the ball is going to come slow off the pitch."

Rishabh Pant’s great form continued as he smashed an unbeaten 121 off just 94 deliveries in the intra-squad practice game 🤩🔥



Shubman Gill was the second top scorer with 85 runs, while Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers 💥



📸 BCCI#India #TeamIndia #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/dKsg3pQ8AV — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 12, 2021

Shubman Gill is yet to play an international match in the UK. However, he has played two Under-19 Tests in the country, scoring 174 runs, including a hundred.

Sanjay Manjrekar wants Shubman Gill to learn from Virat Kohli's technique

Sanjay Manjrekar also suggested a solution to Shubman Gill's issues. He advised the youngster to take a cue from Virat Kohli, who has also had issues on the fourth-stump line.

Manjrekar said Gill should either commit to balls completely or try to leave them.

"So what does he do? Well, there are a couple of options. Virat Kohli is a great guy to look at because he also has issues outside the off-stump. Either he makes a great commitment, gets the front stride forward when he sees the ball up and goes to the pitch when he sees the ball up and then drives. Or, he can maybe understand that his feet movement are something he's stuck with and cannot change it because these are deep-rooted habits, then he can look to leave those balls outside the off-stump. There's no midway - he can't be not getting to the pitch of the ball and still trying to hit it."

The WTC final will begin on Friday, June 18, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Virat Kohli & Shubman Gill batting together in the Intra squad match.! pic.twitter.com/erULzZZ9IJ — Deep Point (@ComeonPant) June 12, 2021

