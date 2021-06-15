WTC final: Black Caps share first look of ball to be used in Southampton clash vs India

New Zealand Cricket’s (NZC) official Twitter handle has shared the first look of the ball to be used for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between the Kiwis and India in Southampton.

The WTC final will be held at The Ageas Bowl from June 18-22, with June 23 kept as the reserve day. Announcing the playing conditions for the WTC final last month, ICC had informed that Grade 1 Dukes cricket balls will be used for the India vs New Zealand clash.

On their official Twitter account, the Black Caps shared a picture of the ball that will be in play during the WTC final. The special red cherry has ‘ICC WTC Final 2021 India vs New Zealand’ written on it. The logo of ICC is also seen on the ball.

Along with the picture of the WTC final ball, Black Caps’ Twitter handle also shared images of New Zealand’s jersey for the match against India as well as pictures of Kiwi captain Kane Williamson and fast bowler Tim Southee.

New Zealand announced their 15-member squad for the WTC final on Tuesday. Skipper Williamson and wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling, who missed the Edgbaston Test against England, were both named in the team for the WTC final. Left arm-spinner Ajaz Patel was chosen over all-rounder Mitchell Santner.

Williamson and Watling expected to be fit for WTC final: Gary Stead

While the Indian team arrived in Southampton directly after landing in the UK, New Zealand recently reached the venue for the WTC final, following their victory in the second Test against England in Edgbaston.

Speaking at a press conference after the team's arrival in Southampton, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said:

"Kane and BJ have certainly benefitted from their week of rest and rehabilitation and we expect them to be fit and available for the final. Playing in a World Cup Final is a really special occasion and I know the guys are looking forward to getting into their work here in Southampton."

On the challenge of facing India in the WTC final, Stead added:

"India are a world class outfit who possess match winners all through their line-up, so we're under no illusion about how tough they will be to beat."

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is "eager to play a big part" in the inaugural ICC #WTC21 Final 👀 pic.twitter.com/EdyNg3VGuH — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2021

The last time India and New Zealand met in an ICC event, the Kiwis defeated India by 18 runs, in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester.

