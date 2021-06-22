WTC Final: Cheeky Virender Sehwag reacts to Kane Williamson’s slow knock with a hilarious tweet

Former India opener Virender Sehwag doesn’t seem too pleased with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s slow batting on Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

Kane Williamson went to lunch unbeaten on 19 from 112 balls. He hit two fours in his innings and scored at a strike rate of 16.96.

Reacting to the Kiwi captain’s crawl, Sehwag took to Twitter and shared a video of a cute little dog refusing to wake up with the caption:

“Williamson on the pitch today. #WTC21final.”

Along with the video, a Hindi song played in the background, the lyrics of which went as:

“Mujhko neend aa rahi hai sone do.” (I am feeling sleepy, let me sleep.)

The start of play on Day 5 of the WTC final was also delayed due to rain. But once action got underway, the Indian pacers dominated.

Resuming their innings at 101 for 2, the Kiwis could only add 34 runs in the session for the loss of three big wickets — Ross Taylor (11), Henry Nicholls (7) and BJ Watling (1).

Mohammed Shami raises his game on Day 5 of WTC final

Mohammed Shami was the most impressive of all the pacers on Day 5 of the WTC final in Southampton. He got the first wicket for India, having Taylor caught in the covers. Shami bowled a full delivery, inviting a drive. Taylor went for a stroke, but wasn’t in full control and was caught by Shubman Gill, who dived low to his right to complete a superb catch.

Towards the end of the session, Shami cleaned up the retiring Watling with an unplayable delivery. The pacer bowled another full delivery, which nipped away, beat the outside edge of the bat and crashed into the stumps.

In between the two dismissals, Ishant Sharma also struck as he sent Nicholls back. The left-hander edged an away-going delivery to Rohit Sharma in the slip cordon.

At lunch, the Kiwis were trailing India by 82 runs with five wickets in hand.

