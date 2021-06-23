WTC final: Clinical New Zealand crowned champions as India lose another ICC final

New Zealand came up with a terrific all-round effort to overpower India by eight wickets and clinch the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Set 139 to win in a minimum of 53 overs, New Zealand’s two most experienced batsmen - skipper Kane Williamson (52 not out) and Ross Taylor (47 not out) fittingly led the victory charge for their team.

Joining forces with New Zealand at 44 for 2 in the 18th over, Williamson and Taylor batted with precision to take the team home. With overs, not an issue, the duo played the ball according to merit.

They were dogged in defence, but when the Indian bowlers erred, both Williamson and Taylor ensured they helped themselves to boundaries. The two legends of New Zealand cricket featured in an unbroken 96-run stand for the third wicket.

Earlier, the Indian pacers again failed to make an impact on the New Zealand openers. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once more gave India the breakthrough, foxing Tom Latham (9) and having him stumped.

The New Zealand openers, however, had added a crucial 33 runs for the first wicket.

India almost had Williamson early in his innings as he was given lbw to Ashwin, trying to sweep. However, the Kiwi captain successfully reviewed the decision as ball-tracking showed the delivery was missing leg stump.

Ashwin, however, kept India’s faint hopes alive, having Devon Conway (19) leg before with one that curved in and skidded through.

Williamson and Taylor, though, held the innings together calmly. Taylor took his time early on, needing 19 balls to get off the mark. However, he soon smashed Ashwin for two fours in an over as the pressure eased on New Zealand.

Williamson, too, accepted the boundary balls that were on offer, a whip off Ishant Sharma over midwicket being one of the highlights.

India could have sent back Taylor on 26, but Cheteshwar Pujara dropped a sitter off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling at first slip, pretty much summing up India’s day as Bumrah remained wicketless.

Bumrah himself dropped Williamson off Mohammed Shami as New Zealand approached the victory mark. The New Zealand skipper brought up a well-deserved half-century next ball, pulling a short ball from Shami to the square leg boundary.

New Zealand achieved a win for the ages in the 46th over, with Taylor whipping Shami to the square leg boundary.

New Zealand rolls India over for 170 on Reserve Day

The sun was out, and India got the best conditions to bat on the Reserve Day of the WTC final. Yet, they put up a shoddy batting show to fold up for 170 in 73 overs in their second innings.

Resuming the day at 64 for 2, with a lead of 32, India lost skipper Virat Kohli for 13 to a nothing shot. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson got the Indian captain for the second time in the WTC final.

The six-foot-and-eight-inch tall fast bowler got one to lift after pitching, and a hesitant Kohli could only gift BJ Watling a simple catch in his farewell Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s struggles out in the middle ended on 15 from 80 as he poked at one outside off stump from Jaimeson. India lost half their side for 109 when vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (15) was caught down the leg side off Trent Boult, putting New Zealand firmly on top.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja kept New Zealand bowlers at bay for a few overs. It needed the guile of Neil Wagner to end Jadeja’s (16) innings.

The left-hander tried to tap a delivery from Wagner into the off side but could only get a nick to give the retiring Watling another reason to celebrate.

A lot now depended on Pant to guide India towards a safe total. He batted with resolve, even when not always looking in control, and occupied the crease for over two hours.

However, on 41, he could not resist the temptation of taking on Boult and slogged one straight up in the air. Henry Nicholls took a fine catch, running back from point to end Pant’s vigil.

From Rishabh Pant’s unorthodoxy to Devon Conway’s classic cover drive – the final day of the ICC World Test Championship Final had a bit of everything batting.



Your @OPPOIndia Batting Highlights 👇#WTC21 Final #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/QTxyZrcVs6 — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

The tail again failed to offer much resistance. India went from 156 for 7 to 170 all out, leaving New Zealand with a target of 139 in a minimum of 53 overs.

Tim Southee (4/48), Trent Boult (3/39), and Kyle Jamieson (2/30) all came up with excellent bowling efforts for the Black Caps.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar