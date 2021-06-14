WTC final: Danish Kaneria picks Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja as India’s most valuable players 

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria believes Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be the two most valuable players for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

According to Kaneria, conditions in Southampton, the venue for the WTC final to be played from June 18 to 22 will suit seam and swing throughout. However, the former leggie added that spinners would come into play from the third day.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria spoke about players from both teams who could have major roles to play in the WTC final. Discussing who could be the two most valuable players for India, the former cricketer stated the following:

“I am going with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja as the two most valuable players. Pant and Jadeja can rescue the team with the bat even if the top and middle-order collapses and take the match towards the finishing line.”

Claiming that the bowlers will dominate the WTC final, Kaneria picked Devon Conway and Trent Boult as the two most valuable players for the Kiwis. Explaining his choice, the 40-year-old said:

“Looking the the New Zealand batting, captain Kane Williamson is their number one batsman. But, because of his elbow injury, there are still doubts over whether he will be fully fit for the WTC final. Apart from him, Devon Conway has been in great form so far. So, from New Zealand, I will go with Conway and Trent Boult. These two players could be the most valuable players for the Kiwis.”

Conway struck a sensational double hundred on his Test debut at Lord’s and followed it up with a bright 80 at Edgbaston. As for Boult, he impressed with six wickets in the second Test against England, having missed the first match.

I would pick Rishabh Pant as the X-factor in the WTC final: Danish Kaneria

Kaneria went on to pick wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the X-factor in the Indian team for the WTC final. The former leggie justified his choice by stating that Pant’s batting has been incredible over the last few months. Kaneria elaborated:

“Also, if you ask me about the X-factor for the Indian team in the WTC final, who could really cause headaches to the opposition, there are many options - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jadeja among others. But, I would pick Rishabh Pant. The way he has been batting of late has been exceptional, and his explosive batting will be significant to India’s chances.”

Kaneria also predicted India’s bowling combination and said they would likely go into the WTC final with three seamers and two spinners. He added:

“From my experience, the wicket will start turning from the third day, and Jadeja will play a key role in the bowling department, as well as Mohammed Siraj. In the batting, I would back Rohit Sharma to come good. He has been short of runs, so would be hungry for a big score.”

On Sunday, India lost their top spot in the ICC Test rankings. New Zealand reclaimed the No. 1 spot, having registered their first Test series win in England since 1999.

Edited by Zaid Khan