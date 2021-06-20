WTC Final Day 3: "Bhuvi ko kyu nahi khilaya" - India fans question Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exclusion on swinging paradise

Indian fans on Twitter raised questions over swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s exclusion from the Team India squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was not part of the 20-member squad that was chosen for the WTC final as well as the five Tests against England.

‘Bhuvi’ started trending on Twitter on Sunday after the Indian pace bowlers failed to make an impact on the Kiwi openers on Day 3 of the WTC final in Southampton.

After Kyle Jamieson’s five-for rolled India over for 217 in their first innings, New Zealand openers featured in a stubborn 70-run stand. The partnership was broken by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had Tom Latham caught for 30.

India picked Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami as their three pace bowlers, but neither could provide the early breakthrough.

Most Indian fans on Twitter pointed out that Sharma, Bumrah, and Shami are all seam bowlers. And, what India required under the conditions was a swing bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who could move the ball around in the air.

Some even questioned the logic of not playing Mohammed Siraj as one of the three fast bowlers since he is the only genuine swing bowler in the current team.

Here are some Twitter reactions criticizing the exclusion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the WTC final:

I think india is missing bhuvi because he can swing the ball in air or an extra pacer who swings the ball in air.@BCCI @BhuviOfficial — 𝐀𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐆𝐔𝐑𝐉𝐀𝐑 🚩 (@AdhanaArvind) June 20, 2021

Atherton saying India has selected seam bowlers and not swing bowlers. Interesting . — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) June 20, 2021

Isn’t that true ? Our only genuine swing bowler at the moment is Bhuvi. We have ‘hit the deck’ seam bowlers. — Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) June 20, 2021

Everyone knows English weather supports swing bolwers but where are Indian swing bowlers? The our best swing bowler Bhuvneshwar is doing duty on Sri Lanka tour, nightmare for his art! Wrong man in wrong place!! #INDvsNZ #WTCFinal21 #bhuvi #BCCI — Ved (@kanisshk) June 20, 2021

Bhuvi ko kyu nahi khilaya — rohit best captain (@SsrWe) June 20, 2021

If bhuvi could play for England he will be highest wicket taker till now...🙃#INDvsNZ — Sonu viratian (@imsonuuuuu) June 20, 2021

Kohli is such a dumb captain, it's not even funny.

- Didn't pick Bhuvi on a swinging paradise.

- Played with 2 spinners where he could've picked Siraj.

- Has a small total, still setting ultra defensive fields.

- Fails with the bat.

And now the whole day belongs to New Zealand. — Kumar Achintya (@courtroom_aao) June 20, 2021

3 wrong selection in team.



Ishant , Shami and Jadeja.



Should have been



Bhuvi, Siraj and Hardik pandya.... — पन of God 🐧 (@ApunaPunn) June 20, 2021

I kinda agree that Bhuvi isn’t fit to bowl long spells yet.



But could India select him and play him for short spells owing to his great all round record in English conditions?



No point discussing! Right @BCCI? #WTCFinal2021 @BhuviOfficial — Sarad Pasarri (@spasarri1310) June 20, 2021

India missing the service of #Bhuvi .

He can swing the bowl through the air ,could be a match winner in these conditions. @BCCI #WTCFinal2021 https://t.co/293l0PhvfD — थॉर (THOR) (@Arjun_pandit96) June 20, 2021

Bumrah/Ishanth/Shami all are Seam bowlers not swing.Would have added Bhuvi to the squad who is a genuine swing bowler. England condition always favour swing. 2 spinners on this track is questionable. — Vamsi (@lucky4nani) June 20, 2021

Why was Bhuvneshwar Kumar not picked for the England tour?

Although Bhuvneshwar made an impressive comeback in the recent limited-overs series at home against England, media reports claimed that the BCCI was not willing to risk the injury-prone bowler on a long and grueling tour of England.

A source was quoted as saying in an IANS report:

“The selectors think that he is still not fit to play long format, especially on such a long tour.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played a Test for India against South Africa in Johannesburg in November 2018. Although he made his Test debut in 2013, the 31-year-old has only featured in 21 Tests, in which he has claimed 63 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Test record in England

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played five Tests in England, all during the 2014 tour. He claimed 19 wickets in the series at an average of 26.63 with two five-wicket hauls. He also contributed with the bat, scoring three half-centuries.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Arjun Panchadar