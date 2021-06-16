WTC final: “If India go with one spinner, then Ravichandran Ashwin should play” - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt feels India should play Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Ravindra Jadeja if they decide to go with one spinner in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Team India’s playing XI for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton has been a matter of great debate over the past few days. One of the key topics of discussion has been whether India should go in with two spinners or play an extra seamer (four fast bowlers and one spinner).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said that the final decision depends on the condition and the pitch. According to him, if India decide to play with one spinner in the WTC final, then Ashwin should get the nod ahead of Jadeja. Butt explained:

“I think (Ravichandran) Ashwin should play, because he is a specialist bowler. He offers a lot of variation with the ball. It is not easy to leave (Ravindra) Jadeja out. He is a top-class team man, whether batting, bowling or fielding. But New Zealand have a lot of left-handers in their top six. There is (Devon) Conway, Tom Latham if he plays and Henry Nicholls. So, it is important to have an off-spinner.”

Butt further praised Ashwin for his variety and added that the off-spinner would offer a lot to Indian captain Virat Kohli in the WTC final. The former cricketer added:

“Ashwin can spin the ball away, has the slider and the carrom ball. He can also bowl with the new ball. So, he has offer a lot to the captain. Depending on conditions, if India go in with one spinner, then Ravichandran Ashwin should play.”

"India should go for specialists in WTC final" - Salman Butt

Agreeing that most of the Indian players pick themselves in the line-up for the WTC final, Butt advised the Indian think-tank not to experiment and stick with those who have delivered the goods.

In the past, Kohli has had a knack of springing surprises in the playing XI. But the former Pakistan skipper feels India should stick to their winning combination and said:

“People who are in form, have been scoring runs, have been picked for the WTC final. I think Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the right choice as openers. Then they have (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (Virat) Kohli, (Ajinkya) Rahane and Rishabh Pant. This is their winning combination and they should stick to it. They have won even without their top players, so their confidence level would be high.”

Butt added that while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are certain to play against New Zealand, the third seamer's spot is a toss up between Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. He added:

Among the pacers, (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami are the best options. The toss up will be between Ishant (Sharma) and (Mohammed) Siraj for the third spot. Ishant is experienced, but Siraj has also bowled well. Both can play if India go with four fast bowlers. India should go for specialists in the WTC final. In Test cricket, unless you have a top-class all-rounder, you must play specialists. Jadeja is no less than a brilliant all-rounder, but it all depends on conditions.”

Both India and New Zealand announced their 15-member squads for the WTC final on Tuesday. While India left out Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel, the Kiwis went with Ajaz Patel ahead of Mitchell Santner.

Edited by Samya Majumdar