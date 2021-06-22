WTC final: "Lot of credit for Ross Taylor wicket should be given to Virat Kohli" - VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has opined that captain Virat Kohli deserves a lot of credit for the wicket of the experienced Ross Taylor on Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Taylor was dismissed by Mohammed Shami for 11 off 37 balls in the first session of play and, according to VVS Laxman, the Indian captain had a key role to play in the wicket.

Shami bowled a full delivery, and Taylor went for an uppish drive, only to be brilliantly caught by Shubman Gill in the covers.

After a delayed start to play, New Zealand began the innings on 101 for 2 from 49 overs. Only 14 runs had been added when Taylor was sent back to the pavilion by Shami with the first ball of the 64th over.

Analyzing Taylor’s dismissal during lunch on Day 5 of the WTC final, VVS Laxman told Star Sports that Kohli’s field placing for Taylor was spot on. VVS Laxman elaborated:

"A lot of credit for Ross Taylor wicket should be given to Virat Kohli. Ross Taylor has the tendency to play in the air when he play the drives and Shubman Gill was stationed there, just parallel to the crease, silly mid-off position and that's the reason why he caught that blinder. Fantastic captaincy, fantastic display of fast bowling.”

Indian bowlers did an excellent job in the first session of the match on Tuesday. Shami went on to dismiss wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling (1), who will be retiring after the WTC final, with a peach of a delivery.

A full ball nipped away, beat Watling’s outside edge, and crashed into the stumps. At the other end, Ishant Sharma had Henry Nicholls caught in the slips for 7.

Plenty of "make it large moments" on Day 5 as three wickets were taken quickly by India:



💥 Ross Taylor caught by Shubman Gill

💥 Ishant Sharma gets Henry Nicholls

💥 BJ Watling caught by Mohammad Shami#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | @royalstagmil pic.twitter.com/eiC1iHpx8I — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

Indian fast bowlers displayed great intensity: VVS Laxman

India dominated the first session of play on Day 5 of the WTC final courtesy of their pace bowlers. Although the wicket of Taylor took some time to come, VVS Laxman praised the Indian pacers for not letting the Kiwis off the hook.

"Ya, it took a while to take the wicket of Ross Taylor but right from the word go the intensity of the Indian fast bowlers, what we were expecting from Indian fast bowlers, that was to be seen. Fantastic display of fast bowling, controlled aggression and a lot of discipline and also hats off to Virat Kohli."

New Zealand went to lunch at 135 for 5. In the second session of play, Shami trapped Coin de Grandhomme lbw for 13, but a swift cameo of 21 off 16 from Kyle Jamieson took New Zealand closer to India’s first-innings total of 217.

It was Shami who ended Jamieson’s dangerous knock.

An effective bouncer from Shami brings an end to Kyle Jamieson's entertaining knock.



He departs for 21.



🇳🇿 are 192/7.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/DJiZbY6M2i pic.twitter.com/8VULzGoBBQ — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

The Kiwis were 205 for 7 after 90 overs, with skipper Kane Williamson unbeaten on a hard-fought 43.

