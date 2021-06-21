WTC final: Play on Day 4 in Southampton abandoned due to rain

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton seems destined to end in a draw despite having a reserve day in place. Play on Day 4 at the Ageas Bowl has been abandoned due to rain, without a ball being bowled.

The start of play was earlier delayed due to persistent rain. With no improvement in the weather in Southampton, the officials have decided to call off play for the day.

Sharing an update on its official Twitter account, the BCCI confirmed that there will be no cricket played in Southampton on Monday. Thanking the fans for their support, the BCCI tweeted:

“Update: Play on Day 4 abandoned due to rain. We thank our fans who turned up and kept the tempo high. See you again, tomorrow.”

Earlier, Day 1 of the WTC final was also washed out due to rain. Day 2 saw 64.4 overs being bowled. India made 146 for 3 after being sent in to bat first.

Sunday (Day 3) has been the only day so far that has seen some proper Test cricket being played in the WTC final. Resuming their first innings, India were all out for 217 in 92.1 overs. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 49 while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 44 runs.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson was the star of the show with 5 for 31 from 22 overs, 12 of those being maidens. Left-arm pacers Trent Boult and Neil Wagner also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

The Black Caps carried on the good work and reached 101 for 2 in 49 overs when stumps were called in Southampton on Day 3. Devon Conway contributed a patient knock of 54 runs while Tom Latham scored 30. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma picked up one wicket each for India.

What’s the weather forecast for Southampton on Day 5?

The prediction for Tuesday is not too optimistic on the weather front. The forecast says that it will mostly remain cloudy in Southampton and rain is expected again. The cloud cover is likely to be very high at 94%.

Meanwhile, the ICC has confirmed that the reserve day (June 23) will come into play and will comprise of a maximum of 330 minutes or 83 overs. The cricketing body has decided to reduce ticket prices for the reserve day of the WTC final in Southampton.

A PTI report quoted an ICC official saying:

"Yes, the prices of the tickets for the sixth day will be reduced. It's a standard practice for Test matches played in the United Kingdom. Since the Test match is only open to UK residents, the ICC is following the same guidelines."

The chances of a result in the WTC final look highly unlikely. As per the ICC’s playing conditions for the one-off Test in Southampton, both India and New Zealand will be named joint winners in case of a draw or a tie.

